The federal government’s latest oil and gas lease auction brought in $22.8 million — a headline figure that might sound like a win for public coffers. But behind the numbers, watchdog groups and environmental nonprofits argue that American taxpayers may actually be getting the short end of the deal.

A Closer Look at the Auction

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offered 15 parcels of federal land across Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, and Utah, covering just over 20,000 acres. Fourteen parcels were leased, a much higher rate of uptake than in previous years. For instance, in 2023 only three of 14 parcels found bidders.

The sale comes in the wake of a legislative change often referred to as the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which reduced federal royalty rates on oil and gas from 16.67% down to 12.5%. Supporters of the shift say it makes federal lands more attractive to drillers, stimulating bids and eventually production. Critics counter that it’s a quiet subsidy that allows companies to extract taxpayer-owned resources at bargain prices.

How the Money Flows

Federal leases generate revenue in three ways:

Bonus bids — upfront payments for lease rights. Annual rent — recurring fees while the lease is held. Royalties — a share of the value once oil or gas is produced.

While the immediate $22.8 million largely reflects bonus bids, the long-term payoff comes from royalties. That’s why the rate cut has watchdogs worried. A lower royalty percentage means the public could lose out on tens or even hundreds of millions over time — particularly if production is strong.

Who’s Raising the Alarm?

Several nonprofit and taxpayer groups are warning that these leases, under current terms, amount to a giveaway of public resources:

Taxpayers for Common Sense , a nonpartisan spending watchdog, has estimated that past royalty underpricing in Utah alone cost the public more than $700 million between 2013 and 2022.

Public Citizen , a national advocacy group, reported that 20 oil and gas companies may have underpaid taxpayers by as much as $5.8 billion nationwide through below-market rates.

Earthjustice , an environmental law nonprofit, has called current leasing practices “de facto subsidies” and is pushing for stronger rules to ensure taxpayers don’t foot the bill for cleanup of abandoned wells.

The National Wildlife Federation has criticized expanded leasing on sensitive lands, arguing that it undermines both wildlife protections and long-term public value.

State-based groups like the Wyoming Outdoor Council regularly challenge leases in the West, emphasizing that taxpayers often inherit liabilities when drilling companies go bankrupt.

These organizations point out that many leased parcels never see a drilling rig. Companies sometimes hold acreage speculatively, paying minimal rent but not developing the land, leaving taxpayers with little more than a one-time lease check and no ongoing royalty stream.

The Bigger Picture

Even as federal leasing faces scrutiny, oil and gas output from public lands remains near historic highs. For many in government, the challenge is balancing immediate revenue, long-term taxpayer value, and environmental responsibility.

The debate often boils down to this question: Are Americans getting a fair return on resources they collectively own, or are public lands being handed over too cheaply in the name of energy development?

Who’s Drilling the Most on Public Lands?

To understand the stakes, it helps to look at who’s actually producing on U.S. lands. Industry data consistently places the following five companies at the top of the list for land drilling activity and production, much of which overlaps with federal acreage:

ExxonMobil – The country’s largest driller by footage, especially after acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources. EOG Resources – A powerhouse in shale development, frequently second to Exxon in drilling activity. ConocoPhillips – Strong across western basins where public leases are concentrated. Occidental Petroleum – A major operator in the Permian Basin, with significant leaseholdings on federal land. Devon Energy – Regularly ranks in the top five for drilling activity and production volumes.

These companies — often working with contract drillers like Helmerich & Payne or Patterson-UTI — dominate U.S. onshore production. Their scale means that royalty rate shifts can translate into billions of dollars in either public gain or public loss, depending on the policies in place.

The Stakes for Taxpayers

The $22.8 million headline masks a much bigger story. If royalty rates remain low and leases underutilized, watchdogs warn that taxpayers could be subsidizing private profits while bearing environmental and cleanup risks.

Whether future auctions represent a good deal will depend not just on the size of the checks written at the bidding table — but on whether the American public truly receives fair value from the resources beneath its own land.

