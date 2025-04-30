Ohio lawmakers appear to have a deal on a wide-ranging energy bill meant to increase power production in the state. They’re returning from a two-week recess with an amendment sanding off the differences between House and Senate proposals approved last month.

The Senate Energy Committee meets Tuesday to introduce the changes and likely put them to vote. Both chambers will be in session the following day and could presumably vote on final passage in back-to-back sessions.

The proposal offers tax breaks for companies investing in power plants and retools the ratemaking process for energy distribution companies. To further encourage new entrants, the measure reinforces barriers keeping the regulated monopolies running distribution out of the production market.

Where the tweaks land

From the outset, House and Senate lawmakers have worked along parallel tracks advancing similar, although not identical, versions of the same bill. Several core ideas have persisted throughout, like eliminating the coal plant rider from 2019’s HB 6.

Along the way, lawmakers proposed a few sideline initiatives. The House bill included a pilot for small cooperative power generation facilities; the Senate added in a program loaning schools money for renewable energy improvements. The Senate’s idea survived. The House’s didn’t.

For other provisions, the chambers offered different responses to the same question. The proposals incentivize investment with a tax break. Tangible personal property tax gets levied on the equipment used to generate electricity. The House proposed reducing the rate from about 25% to 7%. Senators meanwhile suggested eliminating it altogether for equipment brought online after 2025.

The amendment goes with the 7% mark and includes provisions to discourage companies from claiming the reduced rate after making modest changes or upgrades to existing facilities.

Another major element of the legislation has to do with the regulatory timeline. Critics argue Ohio’s ratemaking process takes longer than most other states, so lawmakers proposed a “shot clock” for those decisions. The House set the ceiling at 360 days, but the Senate’s 320-day deadline is the one carried forward in the amendment.

Cutting room floor

A last-minute change to what qualifies as a ‘major’ facility isn’t included in the amendment. House lawmakers lowered the cut-off for electric transmission lines to put more of them under the Ohio Power Siting Board’s authority. Critics argued those investments get very little oversight and offer a path for utilities to over-charge customers for the upgrades.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Maureen Willis is urging lawmakers to “reconsider” a different provision related to consumer refunds.

“When we say ‘reconsider’ we mean delete it,” her written testimony states.

If the state Supreme Court determines a charge was unlawful, the legislation allows consumer refunds for any of those charges collected after the court decision. Willis questioned the idea of barring refunds on charges determined to be illegal.

What’s more, she argued “it may have the unintended effect of interfering with consumer refunds in pending appeals where charges have been collected ’subject to refund.’”

One such case against Dayton-area AES Ohio is currently working through the appeals process. Because state regulators approved a $76 million charge — subject to refund, the Consumers’ Counsel case could return more than $300 to each customer. But if the amendment’s cut off is in place, those refunds would be in jeopardy.

“The current refund provisions risk perpetuating past injustices where consumers bore the cost of unlawful utility charges without remedy,” Willis wrote.

Nick Evans has spent the past seven years reporting for NPR member stations in Florida and Ohio. He got his start in Tallahassee, covering issues like redistricting, same sex marriage and medical marijuana. Since arriving in Columbus in 2018, he has covered everything from city council to football. His work on Ohio politics and local policing have been featured numerous times on NPR.

Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK