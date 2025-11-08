If the last decade was about building renewables, the next will be about orchestrating them — one thermostat, EV, and heat pump at a time. In this Volts episode, David Roberts talks with Nick Chaset, CEO of Octopus Energy US, about exporting Octopus’s customer-obsessed, software-first model to America.

The pitch is simple: make home energy effortless for people and useful for the grid. The implications for rates, reliability, and utility culture are anything but simple — and that’s why this conversation matters.

Roberts presses Chaset on two fronts: (1) how Octopus runs retail in Texas — bundling smart devices through a single app and paying customers to be flexible — and (2) how it plans to help vertically integrated utilities do the same through Kraken, Octopus’s soon-to-be-independent operating system.

Along the way we get “Zero Bills” homes (heat pump + solar + battery + optimization = five to ten years of no electric bill), the nuts and bolts of scaling virtual power plants (VPPs), and why open standards + easy switching are the antidote to “platform lock-in” fears inside the home

.Software eats the peak.

Octopus’s core insight is behavioral: customers want comfort and convenience, not kilowatt micromanagement. Tie common devices (thermostats today; EVs, water heaters, and batteries tomorrow) into one tap-light app, default to automation, and share savings. In ERCOT, that looks like thermostat orchestration for bill credits; in the UK, it’s already matured into 3.5 GW of EV flexibility and “Zero Bills” new builds. The throughline: the more effortless the UX, the more flexible capacity you unlock — and the cheaper reliability gets.

Utilities don’t just need tech — they need a new operating model.

Chaset is blunt: many utilities lack the consumer muscle to run device-level programs at scale. Octopus’s offer outside Texas is a managed service: stand up the customer experience, aggregate devices, deliver demand flexibility, then hand the keys back with Kraken as the backbone. That’s not anti-utility; it’s an on-ramp. The prize is cultural: moving flexibility from a side-program to a system strategy that tempers data-center load growth, avoids gold-plated capacity, and protects affordability.

Open standards beat lock-in — and keep the social license.

The home is not another app store. Octopus leans on open connectivity (Project Mercury/EPRI-style) and pro-switching design so customers aren’t trapped if vendors change. That matters as Big Tech eyes the grid: the fastest way to lose public trust is “enshittified” home energy. An open ecosystem lets new entrants compete on service, not on walls — and makes regulators far likelier to green-light flexible demand as part of the reliability stack.

Conclusion

This episode is the clearest articulation yet of where residential flexibility is headed in the U.S.: retail-grade UX + utility-grade orchestration. It doesn’t demonize gas, nukes, or wires; it simply argues that smarter demand is the cheapest, cleanest first mover — and that governors, regulators, and utilities can buy time (and public goodwill) by scaling it now.

If you cover the energy transition for a living, bookmark this one. The grid won’t be won in press releases. It’ll be won in apps that people never think about and operating systems that quietly make everyone’s bill — and peak — smaller.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK