Welcome back to This Day in Energy, your daily connection to the legacy, capital, and innovation driving the global energy economy. Today is July 8, a day with a surprising energy pedigree—spanning wartime uranium, rural electrification, and the evolution of oil exports.

Let’s tap the line and power through the headlines from history—and a few coming straight off today’s wire.

⚛️ July 8, 1943 – Oak Ridge Facility Begins Enrichment Operations

On July 8, 1943, the Clinton Engineer Works—now known as Oak Ridge National Laboratory—officially began uranium enrichment operations as part of the Manhattan Project. What started as a wartime necessity soon became the cradle of America’s nuclear power and isotope research.

Today, Oak Ridge is at the forefront of small modular reactor design, nuclear fuel recycling, and quantum material science—still shaping the next chapter in low-carbon baseload power.

This July 8 origin story reminds us that some of energy’s most important breakthroughs start in the shadow of war—but end up powering peace and progress.

⚡ July 8, 1935 – Rural Electrification Act Drafted

While not signed until the following year, the first full draft of the Rural Electrification Act was completed on July 8, 1935. Its mission: bring power lines to America’s underserved farms, small towns, and frontier communities.

At the time, over 90% of rural America had no electricity. By 1950, thanks to New Deal programs and utility co-ops, that number flipped.

The Rural Electrification Act not only democratized access to energy—it laid the cultural and political foundation for energy as a right, not a privilege. In today’s broadband and EV charging debates, you’ll find echoes of July 8, 1935.

⛽ July 8, 2015 – U.S. Crude Exports Reach 40-Year High After Ban Loosens

Following years of advocacy and policy tension, crude oil exports from the U.S. hit a then-40-year high on July 8, 2015, just months before Congress formally repealed the export ban later that year.

The cargo left a Texas port bound for Europe—carrying not just light sweet crude, but a new geopolitical message: America was back as a global energy player.

In the decade since, U.S. oil exports have surged to over 4 million barrels per day, making the U.S. one of the top three exporters in the world.

From strategic stockpiles to trade leverage, energy security went global on July 8.

🔥 July 8, 1976 – Supreme Court Upholds Natural Gas Pricing Authority

In a major legal win for the Federal Power Commission, the Supreme Court ruled on July 8, 1976, that federal regulators could set ceiling prices for interstate natural gas sales, amid soaring demand and political pressure in the post-oil shock economy.

This decision preserved regulatory oversight, curbed price gouging, and set the stage for the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1978, which would later usher in partial deregulation and eventually lead to today’s spot market and shale-era pricing.

Energy law is rarely headline-grabbing—but on July 8, it was history-making.

🌊 July 8, 2004 – Hawaii Launches Statewide Wave Energy Assessment

On this day, the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute launched the state’s first comprehensive survey of its wave and tidal energy potential, identifying 20+ sites suitable for ocean-powered generation. Funded by the U.S. Navy and DOE, this research laid the groundwork for ongoing testbeds and grid-tied marine pilot projects in Maui and Oahu.

While still emerging, wave energy continues to intrigue utilities seeking 24/7 renewable baseload power—especially on islands where fossil imports remain expensive.

🧪 Public-Private Spotlight: Tri-State + NREL + Form Energy – Iron-Air Storage Pilot

In western Colorado, a groundbreaking partnership is underway between the Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association, the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), and Form Energy to deploy the first commercial-scale iron-air battery system in the Intermountain West.

The pilot, launched in 2024 and scaling up this month, will test 100-hour duration storage using abundant, low-cost iron and reversible oxidation to store electricity at a fraction of lithium-ion costs.

If successful, this project could redefine long-duration storage economics and expand grid resilience across rural, co-op-run service areas.

📊 Quick Stat of the Day:

By July 2025, over 17 states have enacted legislation to fund non-lithium long-duration energy storage, up from only two states in 2020. Iron-air, gravity, molten salt, and flow batteries are all in the hunt.

🧴 Everyday Energy Product: Sunscreen

That SPF bottle on your beach towel today? It’s full of petrochemical derivatives, including avobenzone and octinoxate, both synthesized from hydrocarbon feedstocks. Even sun protection has an oilfield origin.

🏞️ Community Spotlight: Grand Junction, Colorado

This town isn’t just a gateway to the Rockies—it’s becoming a hotbed for clean energy research, thanks to its proximity to uranium legacy sites, geothermal gradients, and a growing network of DOE pilot projects testing critical minerals recovery and direct lithium extraction from oilfield brine.

With land, infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, Grand Junction is shaping up as a real-world lab for the mineral-energy nexus.

💬 Professional Quote of the Day

“Energy independence is not about cutting ourselves off—it's about building enough flexibility to never be held hostage again.”

— Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil, in a 2012 address to the Council on Foreign Relations

That quote still rings true in 2025 as we navigate supply chains, geopolitical unrest, and climate transitions. Independence, like energy itself, is not binary—it’s a system of options.

🎙️ Final Thought

From the uranium halls of Oak Ridge to the wave crests of Maui, July 8 reminds us that innovation, infrastructure, and independence don’t arrive overnight. They’re built in stages—litigation, legislation, investment, and imagination.

This has been This Day in Energy. Stay smart. Stay fueled. And as always—stay curious.

