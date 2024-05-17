NW Natural and Modern Hydrogen Unveil Clean Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture Project in Portland
Innovative methane pyrolysis technology, which is online at NW Natural’s Central Portland facility, produces clean hydrogen and captures solid carbon.
NW Natural and Modern Hydrogen welcomed more than 100 guests and employees to an official unveiling of a new project that is producing clean hydrogen while capturing solid carbon
Equipment designed by Modern Hydrogen and installed at NW Natural’s Central Resource Center in southeast Portland uses a process called methane pyrolysis.
Solid carbon being capt…
