Nuclear energy spent decades as the forgotten giant of the power sector, sidelined by cheap gas, renewables, and regulatory drag. This week’s headlines suggest that chapter is closing. From Wall Street’s framing of a “new nuclear age” to state-level partnerships with advanced reactor developers, to legacy plants marking milestones and universities convening international forums, nuclear is not just back in the conversation — it’s in motion.

The stories of the week paint a picture of an industry at a crossroads: celebrating long-lived assets like Connecticut’s Millstone, laying foundations for new builds in Kansas and Idaho, re-framing its intellectual and policy base at Michigan, and drawing inspiration — and caution — from France’s nuclear legacy.

The Global Nuclear Reboot: Wall Street’s View

Goldman Sachs set the tone with its New Nuclear Age analysis, framing nuclear as indispensable in meeting surging power demand, especially from AI and data centers, while decarbonizing grids. Their core points:

Structural demand tailwinds : Global electricity use is set to rise sharply, driven by compute, industrial reshoring, and electrification. Nuclear offers scale and reliability.

Technology evolution : Small modular reactors (SMRs) and fusion are advancing from theory toward demonstration.

Geopolitical & supply risks : U.S. supply chains have atrophied, leaving room for China and Russia to dominate reactor exports.

Policy support: Without streamlined regulation and government backing, nuclear’s renaissance could stall before it starts.

The report effectively reframes nuclear as an asset class — investable, scalable, and potentially transformative if barriers fall. That framing provided a useful backdrop for the week’s more concrete state and project-level developments.

Kansas Courts TerraPower: Advanced Reactor + Storage

In one of the week’s biggest headlines, Kansas partnered with Evergy and TerraPower to explore siting a next-generation Natrium® reactor in the state.

Design specifics : 345 MWe liquid-sodium cooled reactor, coupled with a molten salt storage system that can “peak up” output to ~500 MW.

MoU signed : Between the Kansas Department of Commerce, Evergy, and TerraPower.

Strategic intent : Provide firm, low-carbon power while also adding flexibility — answering one of nuclear’s long-standing critiques.

Caveats: This is exploratory, not a permit. Costs, licensing hurdles, community acceptance, and supply chain readiness all loom large.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly cast it as part of an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, while Evergy pitched it as a reliability anchor for the grid. The project illustrates how advanced nuclear is moving from concept to actual MoUs in heartland states — a sign of momentum, but also a reminder of the long road from MoU to megawatts.

Idaho Builds a Task Force, Signals Political Commitment

In Idaho Falls, Gov. Brad Little and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox used the Western Governors’ Association event to highlight nuclear as a regional growth driver.

Little signed an executive order creating the Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force, replacing the state’s LINE Commission.

Idaho hosted a groundbreaking for Oklo’s small modular reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

Both governors tied nuclear expansion to rising demand from data centers and AI — emphasizing that existing energy systems won’t suffice.

Critics, including the Union of Concerned Scientists, warned that efforts to deregulate could lead to safety shortcuts. Idaho currently uses no nuclear power in its grid, so the leap is significant. Still, by formalizing nuclear planning through a task force, Idaho is planting a flag — positioning itself as a future hub for advanced reactor deployment, workforce development, and lab-to-market integration.

Michigan Hosts Global Forum: Education, Workforce, and Policy

At the University of Michigan, the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency hosted its inaugural Global Forum Symposium (Sept. 30–Oct. 2).

Panels convened international experts, policymakers, utilities, and students.

NEA Director-General William Magwood underscored the generational dimension: today’s students will make tomorrow’s nuclear choices.

DTE’s Chief Nuclear Officer Peter Dietrich suggested new nuclear in Michigan is possible — if federal backstops reduce financial risk for utilities.

The symposium’s focus on education, policy, and workforce underlined an often-overlooked constraint: nuclear’s future hinges not just on steel and fuel, but on talent pipelines, regulatory expertise, and international cooperation. These “soft” foundations could determine whether nuclear’s renaissance sustains or stalls.

France: A Legacy Case Study

France’s nuclear fleet remains one of the clearest proofs of concept for nuclear as a decarbonization tool. A flurry of plant construction in the 1980s–1990s left the country with one of the lowest-carbon grids on earth.

Carbon intensity : ~85 g CO₂/kWh versus the global average of ~438 g.

Electricity mix : About 68% nuclear, ~94% total low-carbon generation.

Lesson learned: Nuclear can be deployed at scale to slash emissions.

Yet, the legacy carries costs. Aging reactors and costly new projects like Flamanville 3 highlight the challenges of maintaining momentum. For today’s policymakers, France is both a model and a warning: nuclear works, but requires sustained political will, financing, and technical management over generations.

Millstone at 50: Reliability and Renewal in Connecticut

On the East Coast, Millstone Power Station in Connecticut marked the 50th anniversary of its Unit 2 reactor — New England’s largest nuclear plant and the state’s only nuclear facility.

Operator Dominion Energy announced plans to seek a license extension beyond 2029, potentially running into the 2040s.

Millstone employs ~1,300 people and contributes ~$800 million annually to the state economy.

At the celebration, Gov. Ned Lamont emphasized Millstone’s role as a clean-energy backbone and urged extension.

Millstone shows the flip side of nuclear’s story: while new designs capture headlines, existing plants quietly power regions for decades. Their extension strategies buy time for advanced designs to mature, while anchoring state economies and clean energy portfolios.

Themes & Takeaways

Looking across the week’s headlines, several themes emerge:

Nuclear is moving from rhetoric to action.

Kansas and Idaho are exploring advanced projects; Michigan is hosting global forums. These are not yet reactors breaking ground, but they represent concrete steps. Legacy assets remain essential.

Millstone’s anniversary and France’s case show how much of the current decarbonization baseline rests on decades-old plants. Their upkeep and extension matter as much as new builds. Workforce, education, and policy are as critical as technology.

Without a new pipeline of nuclear engineers, regulators, and technicians, ambitions could collapse under capacity constraints. Public trust and costs remain Achilles’ heels.

Environmental groups and skeptical ratepayers continue to question safety, waste, and affordability. For nuclear to succeed, those narratives must be managed as carefully as the technology.

Conclusion

This week in nuclear energy underscores both the promise and complexity of the sector’s revival. From Kansas to Connecticut, from Idaho to France, and from Wall Street to Michigan’s symposium halls, nuclear is re-emerging as a central actor in the energy transition.

The coming months will test whether exploratory MoUs, task forces, and policy symposia can translate into concrete projects — and whether legacy assets like Millstone can secure extensions that bridge the gap.

The nuclear story is no longer about if, but how: how quickly advanced designs can be commercialized, how regulators adapt, how states position themselves, and how public confidence is won.

One thing is clear: nuclear is back on stage, and its performance over the next decade may determine whether the energy transition stalls or accelerates.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

LANDMAN SEASON 2 IS BACK NOVEMBER 2025