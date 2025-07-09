Aloha and welcome to This Day in Energy, the daily dispatch that blends market memory with modern momentum. Today is July 9—a date that brings together nuclear tests, energy diplomacy, transmission milestones, and a new hydrogen tech hub coming online.

Let’s explore how July 9 has lit up the energy timeline—and continues to charge the current.

⚛️ July 9, 1955 – Operation Teapot: Project 57 Nuclear Fallout Research Begins

On this date in 1955, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission launched Project 57, part of Operation Teapot, which used low-yield nuclear detonations at the Nevada Test Site to simulate a radiological dispersion event. The July 9 test focused on the potential contamination impact of a “dirty bomb”—and helped shape later DOE cleanup protocols and nuclear waste containment standards.

Though dark in origin, this test marked a shift in how the U.S. approached energy-related safety, land reclamation, and national preparedness—with echoes still seen in modern radiation standards for nuclear plants and storage sites.

⚡ July 9, 1985 – FERC Establishes New Transmission Interconnection Rules

Amid rising demand and growing tension between investor-owned utilities and co-ops, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a landmark order on July 9, 1985, clarifying interconnection rules between major grids and independent producers.

This was one of the earliest regulatory steps toward open access transmission—a concept that later enabled renewables, microgrids, and merchant generation to plug into what was once a vertically integrated, closed-loop utility model.

Today’s energy transition owes much to this turning point—because you can’t change what you can’t connect.

🛢️ July 9, 2003 – Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) Oil Pipeline Construction Begins

On July 9, 2003, ground broke on the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan Pipeline, a 1,100-mile crude oil route connecting Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea oil fields to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast—bypassing both Russia and Iran.

Backed by BP, Chevron, and international governments, BTC was more than just pipe—it was geopolitical infrastructure, shifting the balance of energy exports in the post-Soviet world.

Today, BTC moves over 1 million barrels per day and stands as a blueprint for how energy security, foreign policy, and infrastructure investment intertwine.

🌬️ July 9, 2012 – First Offshore Wind Turbine Foundation Installed in U.S. Waters

While full offshore wind power didn’t arrive until later, it was on this date in 2012 that Deepwater Wind (later acquired by Ørsted) installed the first U.S. offshore wind turbine foundation off Block Island, Rhode Island.

This milestone signaled the start of the U.S. offshore wind market, which now boasts over 42 GW in planning or development across the Atlantic coast, and major investments from unions, utilities, and global energy firms.

What began on July 9 as one foundation has become a new industrial frontier.

🌐 Public-Private Spotlight: Project LIBRA – Laser-Initiated Biofuel Reactor Advancement

Launched earlier this year and marking a breakthrough in July, Project LIBRA is a collaboration between MIT, ExxonMobil, and the DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office. The aim: use precision laser pulses to break down lignocellulosic biomass into usable fuel molecules without fermentation or high-temperature refining.

This month, LIBRA’s prototype reactor began its first full test cycle at Exxon’s Baytown facility—with preliminary results showing conversion efficiencies up to 30% higher than enzymatic hydrolysis.

If successful, this could lower the cost of non-corn-based biofuels dramatically and re-open the door for second-generation ethanol and jet fuels—without competing with food crops.

📊 Quick Stat of the Day:

As of July 2025, over 22% of U.S. liquid biofuel research funding has shifted to non-fermentation conversion pathways, signaling a pivot toward more scalable, infrastructure-compatible solutions.

🪑 Everyday Energy Product: Office Chairs

Your ergonomic office chair likely includes polyurethane foam, synthetic mesh, plastic frame components, and hydraulic gas lifts—all derived from or powered by petrochemical processes. That lumbar support has a fossil footprint.

🏞️ Community Spotlight: Toledo, Ohio

Historically a glass and auto hub, Toledo is now reinventing itself as a clean tech corridor, with growth in solar manufacturing, battery component R&D, and most recently, a DOE-funded solid-state lithium recycling center co-led by First Solar and University of Toledo.

Toledo is showing how legacy Rust Belt towns can become materials and manufacturing leaders in the energy transition—with the right partnerships and perseverance.

💬 Professional Quote of the Day:

“The energy transition won’t be won on the coasts or in headlines—it will be won in communities that make things, fix things, and power things.”

— Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, 2023 remarks at the National Energy Workforce Forum

A reminder that the frontlines of progress aren’t always on Wall Street or in Silicon Valley—they’re in the field, the fab, and the frac yard.

🎙️ Final Thought

On this July 9, we see energy not just as electrons or molecules—but as momentum. Whether it’s a pipeline reshaping geopolitics, a laser cracking biomass, or a turbine rooted in saltwater, every breakthrough starts with infrastructure and ends with impact.

This has been This Day in Energy. Stay informed. Stay resourceful. And as always—stay grounded in the facts.

This Day In Energy History is prepared and written by Jason Spiess. Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

One show. Infinite adventures.

In the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Captain Pike leads his crew to uncharted worlds and daring new missions. Watch the trailer below:

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK