The shift back toward nuclear isn’t about sentiment. It’s about economics. When power demand climbs and volatility becomes a liability, firm generation moves from optional to essential.

The countries that can deploy nuclear on predictable timelines with stable fuel supply will gain the pricing power and industrial leverage that defines the next cycle.

This isn’t a renaissance. It’s a competitive repositioning around the only scalable source of reliable energy.

