If there was a theme running through the energy headlines this week, it was nuclear’s steady and strangely bipartisan return to the center of the national and global energy conversation. From Idaho’s statehouse to U.S. military installations to COP30’s youth delegates tossing bananas to passersby, nuclear energy is no longer framed as a relic of 20th-century geopolitics. It’s being reframed as an enabling technology for 21st-century infrastructure: AI, data centers, digital economies, and energy resilience.

And importantly, these stories land without demonizing other forms of energy. Instead, they reveal a broad, pragmatic question many policymakers are asking:

Where does nuclear fit in the new reliability-meets-electrification reality?

Below is your weekly rundown.

Idaho Prepares a “Nimble” New Nuclear Energy Task Force

Idaho — home to the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), arguably the most important nuclear research complex in the Western hemisphere — is forming a new Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force. Governor Brad Little’s executive order replaces the older LINE Commission with a more “nimble” structure designed to move faster with industry, academia, and Tribal partners.

The task force will include:

State-elected officials

INL leadership

Higher-ed representatives

Private-industry representatives

A Tribal representative

Local community partners

A February kickoff meeting is expected.

The focus areas tell us where Idaho sees nuclear heading:

Supply-chain strengthening

Workforce and higher-ed alignment

Grid reliability and industrial-scale power needs

Data-center siting and water/energy assessments

The state’s role in next-gen nuclear R&D

Opposition voices, such as the Snake River Alliance, warn about waste, water, and cost concerns. Idaho officials counter that the moment requires the state to “capitalize on nuclear momentum.”

Whether readers agree or not, the policy trend is unmistakable: states with legacy nuclear assets are positioning themselves as strategic hubs for the next phase of U.S. nuclear development.

At COP30, Youth “Go Bananas” for Nuclear

In a surreal but effective COP30 moment, young climate activists handed out bananas — the symbol of the “banana equivalent dose” — to make a point: natural background radiation exists everywhere, and public fear of nuclear often ignores scale and dose.

Their message:

Eating one banana = roughly the same radiation as living next to a nuclear power plant for a year

A 6-hour flight = more exposure than working in a nuclear plant for a year

Nuclear-for-Climate advocates used bananas as a conversational icebreaker to shift the tone from fear to fact.

Critics argue the banana analogy oversimplifies radiation biology. Supporters counter that the public is already saturated with oversimplified anti-nuclear narratives, so accessible metaphors are needed to correct the balance.

Regardless of who’s right on the messaging, one thing is clear: youth engagement around nuclear is shifting from protest signs to pragmatic climate math. That’s new.

DOE Loans $1 Billion to Restart a Pennsylvania Nuclear Plant Supplying Microsoft

The U.S. Department of Energy approved a $1B loan to restart the 835-MW Crane Clean Energy Center in Pennsylvania. Constellation plans to invest a total of $1.6B under a 20-year agreement with Microsoft, which will use the plant’s output to power data centers.

Let’s pause here.

This is the clearest example yet of nuclear energy intersecting with:

AI

Cloud computing

Data-center reliability

Corporate emissions strategies

Energy-intensive digital infrastructure

DOE Secretary Chris Wright framed it bluntly: the U.S. “cannot win the AI race without reliable electricity.”

The restarted unit is equivalent to powering 800,000 homes.

This trend matters: Big Tech is shifting from “renewables + offsets” toward firm power — geothermal in some places, small modular nuclear in others, and now large-scale nuclear restarts tethered directly to corporate demand.

We are witnessing the early blueprint of private-market nuclear procurement.

U.S. Army Identifies Nine Military Bases for Possible Microreactors by 2030

Under the Janus Program — a partnership between the Army and the Defense Innovation Unit — nine U.S. military installations have been named as candidates for microreactor deployment:

Fort Benning

Fort Bragg

Fort Campbell

Fort Drum

Fort Hood

Fort Wainwright

Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Redstone Arsenal

The reactors would be up to 20 MWe, providing on-site, resilient, secure power for critical missions.

Why does this matter?

Bases often face grid vulnerabilities

Many have remote or high-cost electricity profiles

Fuel deliveries are a strategic risk

Electrification of base operations is accelerating

This is not science fiction or classified R&D. These are commercial reactors, subject to standard federal/state/local regulation, designed for mobility, modularity, and passive safety.

For years, microreactors lived in power-point slides and venture decks. Now the Army is selecting real sites.

The Bigger Picture: Nuclear Is No Longer a Siloed Story

Taken together, these four stories show how nuclear is moving into new lanes:

State-level industrial strategy (Idaho)

Youth-driven climate messaging (COP30)

Corporate procurement and the AI energy race (Microsoft + Constellation)

Security-driven microreactor deployment (U.S. Army)

This is not a renaissance defined by slogans — it’s a shift defined by use cases.

Not “Nuclear vs Renewables.”

Not “Pro-nuclear vs Anti-nuclear.”

But: Where does firm, clean, 24/7 power fit into an electrified, data-driven, AI-accelerating economy?

As always, the answer is regional, context-specific, and layered with permitting, cost, community impacts, and political realities.

But the trendline is clear:

Nuclear is back in the conversation.

It’s showing up in places it hasn’t been before.

And it’s being pulled by markets as much as pushed by policy.

That alone makes it one of the most important energy stories of 2025.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

