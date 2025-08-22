The Nuclear Company, a startup with plans to develop a 6 GW nuclear fleet, announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina’s Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing meant to position the state as a “national hub” for advanced nuclear energy innovation, workforce development, and economic growth.

The partnership brings together the University of South Carolina’s nuclear engineering program and The Nuclear Company, which is seeking gigawatt-scale deployment of nuclear power across America. The organizations have agreed to collaborate on research, education, workforce development and industry initiatives to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power. In April, The Nuclear Company opened its primary engineering and construction office in Columbia, S.C.

“South Carolina has long been an innovator in nuclear energy, and that’s what attracted The Nuclear Company to our state,” said Hossein Haj-Hariri, Dean of the Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing. “By combining our academic leadership with the company’s plans to build fleet-scale nuclear across the country, we will drive innovation, prepare the next generation of nuclear workers, and strengthen our state’s role in working toward America’s energy independence.”

The partnership calls for The Nuclear Company to invest up to $5 million over five years that the University of South Carolina will match with funds from federal grants, industry partners and other donors. Anticipated projects include:

The establishment of a Joint Research Center for Nuclear Innovation, focusing on digital twin modeling, advanced manufacturing, and materials research and development.

Creation of workforce development programs focused on internships and co-ops, as well as the start of a Summer Nuclear Science Institute for high school students.

Joint public education campaigns.

“The University of South Carolina’s leadership in nuclear has created generations of head-of-household jobs in the state and a statewide economy powered by clean, baseload energy,” said Joe Klecha, Chief Nuclear Officer of The Nuclear Company. “We look forward to working with the university’s faculty and leaders as America invests in nuclear power at an unprecedented scale.”

Out of stealth mode

Last summer, the Nuclear Company came out of stealth mode, citing an unprecedented surge in U.S. energy demand driven by AI and data centers, electrification and onshoring manufacturing. The Nuclear Co. wants to re-define how large-scale nuclear infrastructure projects are delivered: the company plans to work as a project developer, collaborating with private equity, hyperscalers, utilities, independent power producers and nuclear technology suppliers to execute fleet-scale projects.

In June 2025, Palantir Technologies and The Nuclear Company announced a strategic partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind AI-powered software platform designed to streamline and modernize nuclear power plant construction across the U.S.

Built on Palantir’s Foundry platform, the Nuclear Operating System (NOS) is designed to transform nuclear reactor projects, historically plagued by cost overruns and scheduling delays, into fast, predictable and cost-effective infrastructure efforts. The platform brings real-time data integration and AI-driven decision-making to all aspects of nuclear construction, including scheduling, supply chain, site management and regulatory compliance.

