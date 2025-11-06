The American energy story is shifting, and this week nuclear power isn’t just part of the conversation — it is the conversation.

For decades, nuclear lived in two worlds: legacy reactors powering communities, and science-fiction concepts fueling dreams of Mars colonies and lunar bases. But the headlines now tell a different truth: nuclear is neither nostalgic nor futuristic. It is present-tense, urgent, competitive, and strategic.

The question is no longer if nuclear returns — it’s who will build it, who will staff it, who will regulate it, and who will control the markets it enables.

And as always, those decisions won’t be made in think-tanks or comment sections. They will be made in boardrooms, on campuses, inside regulators’ offices, and — increasingly — on launch pads.

🔺 Space, Power, and Policy: The Nuclear Race Is Going Vertical

This week’s editorial spotlight opened with a thesis that should make every public-private energy executive sit up:

The future of American leadership in space hinges on nuclear power.

NASA’s plan to deploy a 100-kilowatt fission reactor on the Moon by 2030 isn’t just a technology project — it’s a sovereignty project.

Fission in space means:

Permanent lunar operations

Higher-power scientific missions

Autonomous industrial systems off-Earth

A data-rich lunar economy with real bandwidth

Strategic presence before other nations stake a claim

Solar got us to orbit.

Nuclear will keep us on the surface.

And here’s the quiet part:

The first nation that powers the Moon controls the rules, norms, and economic lanes.

This is energy policy, foreign policy, and industrial policy woven together. If America treats lunar nuclear like another line item, China and others will gladly take the lead.

🎓 Indiana Steps Forward: SMRs and a Nuclear Workforce Hub

Back on Earth, Indiana used a global nuclear summit at Purdue to step into the spotlight.

Highlights:

✅ AES Indiana launching feasibility studies for small modular reactors (SMRs)

✅ Purdue launching the nation’s first online SMR credential

✅ First American Nuclear locating HQ and a closed-fuel-cycle energy park in the state

✅ R&D partnership with BWX Technologies

Indiana is betting that communities don’t just consume power — they build the future grid.

This is economic development strategy, not just energy planning.

Manufacturing + workforce + innovation = competitive edge.

For a state that once watched energy investment pass it by, this is a very different tone:

Build it here. Educate here. Deploy here.

🛂 Washington Signals Continuity: NRC Nominee From Industry

The regulatory world moved too.

Former NRC spent-fuel chief and longtime industry executive Douglas Weaver has been nominated to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Why it matters:

Deep industry and regulatory experience

Timing aligns with SMR licensing needs

Spent-fuel and storage knowledge is critical as deployment scales

Suggests a push toward regulation built on experience, not theory

This is where energy rubber meets political road.

Energy markets like clarity.

Utilities like predictability.

Ratepayers like cost control.

A regulator who’s lived both sides may help accelerate approvals — if the Senate confirms him and the NRC maintains trust.

Not political games — operational execution is the story here.

👷‍♂️ Workforce: The Toughest Megawatt to Build Is the Human One

Roll Call captured the most ignored risk in America’s nuclear resurgence:

We don’t have the workforce.

DOE says meeting U.S. nuclear goals means tripling nuclear talent.

That means welders, technicians, compliance experts, HR, project managers, security professionals — not just physicists in lab coats.

And the retirement wave is here.

Our nuclear workforce looks like a barbell:

Aging veterans + enthusiastic students… and a missing middle layer.

Without skilled workers, we don’t get:

SMRs on the grid

Fuel-cycle modernization

Moon reactors

Industrial baseload reliability

Permitting efficiency

National security in space

You cannot outsource safety culture or domestic energy sovereignty.

This isn’t a labor shortage — it’s a capacity challenge.

This is not a hype cycle.

This is national positioning.

America has three clocks running at once:

Technology clock — reactors are ready Regulation clock — rules evolving fast Workforce clock — the hardest to accelerate

The winners in the modern energy era won’t be those who shout the loudest about “clean” or “dirty.”

They will be the ones who build, train, coordinate, and deliver.

Every energy source has a purpose.

Nuclear’s purpose just became bigger than electricity — it’s economic continuity, industrial strength, and strategic advantage.

This is not a return.

It’s a re-entry.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

