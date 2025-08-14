Elected officials in Kentucky hailed the signing of a lease Tuesday that will restart uranium enrichment in Paducah, saying it would be West Kentucky’s biggest ever economic development project once completed.

General Matter, led by Scott Nolan, a partner at the venture capital Founders Fund, plans to create high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, that smaller, advanced nuclear reactors often rely on for fuel. The startup has raised tens of millions of dollars and has the backing of entrepreneur and political activist Peter Thiel, who joined General Matter’s board.

A release from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear states the project will include a nearly $1.5 billion investment and create 140 jobs. The lease signed with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) allows for further federal permitting and licensing to advance the project at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which enriched uranium into the 21st century until operations ceased in 2013. The DOE has worked for decades to clean up groundwater contamination at the site. The startup plans to enrich uranium at the site by 2030.

“Seventy-five years ago, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission selected Paducah to help lead the nation’s original enrichment efforts,” said General Matter CEO Scott Nolan in a statement provided through the governor’s office. “We are proud to return to and reactivate this historic site to power a new era of American energy independence, and we thank our partners in Kentucky and at the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management and the Office of Nuclear Energy for supporting us in this landmark investment in American nuclear infrastructure.”

The startup is receiving $14 million in tax breaks from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority based on its projected investment and meeting targets, including creating 140 jobs across 15 years with an average hourly wage of $64, including benefits.

The DOE last month also selected the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant as one of four sites where private developers will be invited to develop “cutting edge AI data center and energy generation projects.”

