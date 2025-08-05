In a free market system, the government should protect contracts, uphold property rights, and ensure a level playing field. It should not be a hired hand for industry. Yet in North Dakota, we’re seeing an unholy alliance emerge: one where the government, oil lobbyists, and their favorite nonprofits act as a unified front against the people they are supposed to serve.

At the heart of this betrayal is the mineral owner — private citizens who entered leases in good faith, trusting that royalties from their subsurface assets would honor the principles of private property and contractual integrity. What they got instead was a rigged game. While the state fiercely guards its own mineral royalties from post-production deductions, it turns a blind eye when corporations deduct up to 36% or more from private citizens’ checks.

This is not the free market. This is government-sanctioned economic injustice.

A Rigged Game Disguised as Industry Standard

North Dakota’s government has essentially created two classes of mineral owners. One is the state, which includes agencies and public trusts that lease mineral rights on behalf of North Dakotans. These state leases, by law since 1979, prohibit companies from deducting post-production costs such as transportation, processing, or marketing.

Then there’s everyone else — private individuals, families, and farmers who have spent generations on their land. If their leases don’t explicitly prohibit post-production deductions, they watch 20%, 30%, sometimes up to half of their royalties disappear into a black hole of corporate cost accounting. These deductions are labeled as "standard" by operators. But when that same operator pays the state on the next tract over, zero deductions are taken.

The inconsistency is glaring. The favoritism is undeniable. And the political motives are transparent.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, left, talks to North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, center, and North Dakota State University researcher Dean Bangsund during a March 2025 event to highlight the economic impact of the oil and gas industry. (Kyle Martin for North Dakota Monitor)

Public-Private Partnerships Gone Rogue

Proponents of public-private partnerships argue they bring efficiency and innovation to public services. But what we’re seeing in North Dakota is not innovation. It’s consolidation. It’s government-assisted market distortion.

These partnerships increasingly resemble political machines. You have nonprofits funded by tax dollars or charitable foundations acting as PR arms for industry. You have lawmakers who refuse to pass even modest mineral owner protections while accepting campaign donations and closed-door meetings with corporate executives. And you have regulatory agencies that wash their hands of enforcement, saying it's a "private lease issue."

The Industrial Commission, for example, insists it lacks the authority to intervene. Yet it manages to regulate everything else from spacing units to flaring.

Convenient.

Furthermore, former director Lynn Helms publicly stated your “grandchildren’s grandchildren” will profit off the Bakken and U.S. Senator John Hoeven called it the “forever boom”. These statements enter into a category beyond “public information” or even “marketing”, it’s outright hype.

Hype from publicly funded officials who benefit financially from their misleading information. Benefit as stockholders from the companies they protect and subsidize to profiting off the bank loans from banks they own given to honest, hardworking entrepreneurs who believed the Bakken is real.

The reality became that the Bakken boom didn’t even last five years for most of the risk takers who bet their family’s future on it. Only the select handful of people the inner circle of North Dakota decided to take care of with public money.

Former Director of North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms used his “state-approved hybrid” position as a marketing director and regulator for the industry to make claims like your “grandchildren’s grandchildren” will profit off the Bakken.

When the State Picks Winners and Losers

In a truly competitive market, no business should get to outsource its costs to someone else through political influence. But in this arrangement, oil and gas companies are offloading infrastructure and marketing expenses onto private citizens with the state’s blessing.

This is more than just bad policy. It’s a hidden subsidy — one that doesn’t show up in the budget but costs taxpayers and landowners millions annually. If private royalty owners across North Dakota had 20% to 36% of their royalties withheld in 2023, that equates to hundreds of millions of dollars shifted from citizens to corporations. The estimate is as high as $1 billion in just one year.

If a governor or legislature proposed giving $1 billion in subsidies to an oil company, there would be outrage. But disguise it as “industry standard deductions” and the legislature shrugs.

The Free Market Has Left the Chat

Let’s be clear: the companies taking these deductions are not necessarily evil. They are acting in their perceived financial self-interest, and in many cases within the current legal framework. The problem is that the framework itself has been tilted in their favor by bad governance and crony capitalism.

When the rules are written or interpreted to benefit one group at the expense of another, that is not a free market. That is rent-seeking. That is corporatism.

And the consequences go beyond royalty checks.

Brian Anderson inherited an oil and gas lease from his father. He began noticing deductions on his royalty statements a decade ago. (Sarahbeth Maney/ProPublica)

Reputation Risk to an Industry That Needs Goodwill

If the energy sector wants to survive and thrive in a rapidly shifting political and environmental climate, it needs allies. It needs the goodwill of landowners and communities. But how do you build goodwill when mineral owners feel exploited?

The worst PR the industry faces right now isn’t coming from climate activists. It’s coming from inside the tent — from angry royalty owners sharing deduction statements online, from local op/eds, from kitchen-table conversations in counties that used to cheerlead for oil.

Public trust is being eroded, not by environmentalists or media elites, but by an industry that appears more interested in gaming contracts than honoring them.

Cost to the State: Bureaucratic Waste and Legal Gridlock

When the state refuses to create clear legal standards or enforcement mechanisms, disputes don’t disappear. They just move to the courts. That means mineral owners have to lawyer up, file lawsuits, or join class actions just to get what they believe they’re owed.

This creates legal gridlock. It clogs the courts. It wastes time and money. And eventually, it shifts the burden to the taxpayer, who pays for the judicial system being overwhelmed by disputes that could have been resolved through smart legislation or effective regulation.

By refusing to act, the state is creating a slow-drip fiscal liability. One day, these lawsuits will reach critical mass. One day, the courts may rule against the state. And when that happens, the cost will be spread across all taxpayers, not just the mineral owners.

Nonprofits as Soft Lobbyists

Another disturbing trend is the rise of so-called nonprofits that advocate on energy policy while receiving government grants, private foundation money, or indirect industry support. These groups claim neutrality but often function as soft lobbyists, pushing narratives that support corporate agendas while silencing or ignoring the concerns of landowners and independent operators.

They host panels. They publish research. They organize “community dialogues.” But rarely do they ask the hard questions. Rarely do they side with the little guy.

These nonprofits allow the state and corporations to launder their influence through a smiley face and a “solutions-based” narrative. They act as a shield — not for the public, but for the powerful.

We Fund the Machine That Works Against Us

Here’s the most galling part: we fund this system. Taxpayers pay the salaries of state regulators who refuse to regulate. Taxpayers subsidize the nonprofits acting as industry validators. And the very landowners being squeezed are the same ones paying property taxes, income taxes, and severance taxes.

This is a system where the people footing the bill are the ones being fleeced.

The result is a toxic mix of lost trust, diminished property rights, and public resentment.

Timeline: Legislative and Legal Developments in North Dakota

1979

State-owned mineral leases were revised to explicitly prohibit post‑production cost deductions. Leases now guarantee royalty payments based on gross proceeds at the wellhead with no downstream cost sharing.

2009

A pivotal North Dakota Supreme Court ruling (Petro-Hunt v. Bice) affirmed that oil companies may deduct transportation, processing, and marketing costs—unless lease language explicitly restricts them. That ruling applies to private leases, not state-owned ones.

2019

In Newfield v. State of North Dakota, the state successfully argued that deductions could not be taken on state royalties—interpreting lease language to require full gross payments without post‑production deductions.

2019–2023

HB 1520 (2019 session) aimed to extend protections to unleased private mineral owners, by granting audit rights, requiring electronic statement delivery, penalties for noncompliance, and clarifying agency jurisdiction—but it failed to pass in 2023 due to strong industry lobbying and voting outcomes.

A later iteration of "HB 1520" passed in the 2025–2026 session, but it did not include provisions addressing royalty deductions—owners note it was unrelated to cost‑deduction language.

Ongoing Situation (2024–2025)

Private royalty owners report deductions ranging from 20% up to 50%, often averaging between 20% and 22%, costing individuals and collectively amounting to $322–460 million in 2023, or potentially $1 billion at the higher estimate scale.

Rep. Keith Kempenich and others have sponsored multiple legislative attempts to curb such deductions and enhance transparency—but they have repeatedly not passed due to oil and gas industry influence.

🔍 Why This Looks Like a Subsidy to Critics

Unequal Rules: Private mineral owners are subject to deductions unless their leases explicitly forbid them—even though state leases ban deductions outright. This creates a double standard. Lack of Protections: Private owners lack audit rights, statutory penalties, and easy digital access to royalty statements—unlike the protections the state enforces on its own leases. State Inaction: Reforms proposed via bills like HB 1520 consistently died under pressure from industry-aligned lawmakers who rely on oil revenue for state budgets. Cost Shifting: Rather than companies absorbing post-production costs, these get pushed onto royalty owners—effectively delivering de facto support to corporate infrastructure investments funded by individuals. Judicial Interpretation Favors Companies: Court rulings default to allowing deductions unless leases explicitly ban them—creating legal ambiguity that favors operators

Solutions From a Free Market Perspective

From my vantage point as a free market capitalist, the solutions aren’t that complicated:

Enforce Lease Clarity — Standardize mineral lease language across the state. Require that any post-production cost deductions be clearly defined and disclosed at signing. Audit Rights for Private Owners — If the state has audit power over its royalties, so should private owners. Add statutory audit provisions that allow for transparency. Transparency Mandates — Require monthly check stubs to show itemized deductions, unit pricing, and operator contacts. Equal Protection Standards — Apply the same no-deduction principle used on state leases to all leases unless explicitly waived. End Government Favoritism — Eliminate the state’s preferential treatment of itself in contract enforcement. The rules should be the same for everyone. Regulatory Accountability — Give the Industrial Commission clear authority to intervene in royalty disputes or pass it to a neutral arbitrator. Defund Advocacy Nonprofits — Taxpayer money should not be used to prop up organizations that serve as industry proxies.

Conclusion: Restore the Market, Respect the People

North Dakota has a proud tradition of independence, resourcefulness, and respect for land and labor. But right now, those values are being undermined by a governing system that privileges corporate relationships over citizen rights.

This is not a call for regulation for regulation’s sake. It’s a call for fairness, transparency, and consistency — the same things a healthy market demands to function properly.

If we don’t course-correct, the damage won’t just be financial. It will be cultural. Communities will turn on the very industries they once championed. Trust in government will deteriorate even further. And the free market principles we claim to uphold will be buried under a pile of paperwork, pay-to-play politics, and silent theft.

North Dakota can do better. The people deserve better. And the market requires it.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

