Close to a hundred people gathered in Readlyn on Saturday to learn how the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline could impact them. The event was hosted by Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, its’s holding a series of meetings in communities across Iowa.

The project would run through five states, including Iowa, and would would transport carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to North Dakota for storage.

“This is our land and they can’t have it,” farmer Kim Junker said.

Junker rents land that would be impacted by the project.

She’s one of many pushing for the Iowa Senate to take up a bill passed by the House that would limit eminent domain, and likely block the pipeline.

“They can give us all the money they want to, we don’t want it. It’s not about the money, it’s about our farmland, it’s about our property rights, it’s about our legacy, our businesses, our livelihoods,” Junker said.

At the meeting, Sierra Club Iowa Chapter spoke on some of the potential impacts of the pipeline, like what could possibly happen should the pipeline rupture.

“These pipelines are incredibly dangerous, more dangerous than other kinds of pipelines we have in the state,” Jessica Mazour with Sierra Club Iowa Chapter said.

Organizations like the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the pipeline would be a boost for Iowa farmers and the ethanol industry.

But Junker said she’ll fight until the project is called off.

“We’re not going to give up. We will never give up,” Junker said.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK