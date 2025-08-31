Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with officials from XGS Energy and Meta pictured above, in June announced a high-profile geothermal energy project for the state. An XGS Energy executive earlier this month told lawmakers the initiative represents "only a fraction" of the electricity generated from the Earth's heat that it could bring online over the next five years. (Screengrab from Governor's Office live stream)

New Mexico officials are seeking public input on their proposal to change the state regulation that governs private projects on state-owned land that convert naturally occurring heat found below ground into electricity.

The State Land Office said in a news release Thursday it expects the proposed rule to modernize and improve the agency’s process for issuing geothermal leases in response to an increase in demand.

New Mexico in 2013 amended the Geothermal Resources Act to limit what counts as a “geothermal resource” to be a renewable source of natural heat from the Earth that is above 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The law also required lease holders to pay both the base rent and royalties for any power generated and minerals or chemicals derived from a project.

The State Land Office said in an Aug. 22 explainer that the proposed rule is meant to align with the 2013 legislation.

Under the proposed rule, the State Land Office would be allowed to issue a geothermal lease for a period of up to five years for the purpose of exploration, in anticipation of a potential long-term lease that would last as long as the resource is producing or capable of producing heat “in commercial quantities.”

New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said Thursday the public comment process will guide her office’s decisions about how to offer leases of state land “to tap this growing renewable energy potential.”

“New Mexico’s geothermal industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years — with the perfect combination of prime geology, technical expertise and a supportive regulatory environment,” Garcia Richard said in a statement. “We need to be ready to meet the growing demand for clean, sustainable energy.”

For example, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in June announced a new private investment in a geothermal plant or plants that will provide social media giant Meta’s New Mexico data centers with 150 megawatts of energy.

The project is expected to start generating power by 2030, XGS Energy Vice President and Head of Development Logan Stephens told the interim legislative Economic and Rural Development and Policy Committee on Aug. 11.

“It represents only a fraction of the broader opportunity here in the state, driven by that abundance of hot-rock geothermal resources, as well as an abundance of suitable land, both private, federal, state and tribal,” Stephens told the committee. “We believe the market opportunity for XGS in New Mexico over the next five years could be several thousands of megawatts. We’re really limited only by our ability to deliver that power to the grid and to the customers, and our ability to secure permits.”

The State Land Office’s public rulemaking hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 in Morgan Hall at the agency’s building at 310 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe.

Interested parties can also submit written public comments by emailing SLO-INFO@nmslo.gov by Sept. 26.

More information about the rulemaking, including links to the existing law and regulation, can be found on the State Land Office website.

Austin Fisher is a journalist based in Santa Fe. He has worked for newspapers in New Mexico and his home state of Kansas, including the Topeka Capital-Journal, the Garden City Telegram, the Rio Grande SUN and the Santa Fe Reporter. Since starting a full-time career in reporting in 2015, he’s aimed to use journalism to lift up voices that typically go unheard in public debates around economic inequality, policing and environmental racism.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

