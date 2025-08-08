Summit Carbon Solutions has a new CEO, Joe Griffin, who authored letters this week to signed and unsigned landowners along the carbon pipeline project route.

Two versions of the letter, one dated Aug. 4 and the other dated Aug. 5, noted the company would be announcing “several updates” that would “open new markets and create greater opportunities for the region.” The letters also note Summit has a new senior leadership team.

The version addressed to landowners along the route who have not signed an easement agreement said they should expect a “revised Right of Way proposal in the coming weeks.”

The letter said the revised proposals would reflect Summit’s “commitment to offering terms that better support landowners and their long-term interests.”

The other version was addressed to landowners who had already signed easements and instead thanked them for their trust in the company and its project to build a carbon sequestration line across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Joe Griffin (Photo Source Enid News & Eagle)

Summit has already signed easement agreements more than 1,320 Iowa landowners along the route, according to the company.

Griffin wrote in the letter he wanted to “set the tone” for a “fresh chapter” for Summit.

In addition to Griffin’s replacement of former CEO Lee Blank, the letter notes Summit has a “new senior leadership team” that is focused on “partnership and respect.”

“This team has constructed and/or operated more than 4,700 miles of pipelines, but what I’m most proud of is that we did it safely, working closely with landowners, communities, and emergency responders to ensure the safety of all,” Griffin said.

Griffin said he has spent his career in “energy infrastructure” though it is unclear what company the new CEO was with formerly.

“I’m the kind of person who’s not afraid to get out in the fields and help alongside the farmers, someone who understands that this project is about more than pipes and technology — it’s about people, land, and communities,” Griffin wrote in the letters.

Former Summit CEO Lee Blank could not be reached for comment.

Cami Koons is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering agriculture and the environment. She previously worked at publications in Kansas and Missouri, covering rural affairs.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

