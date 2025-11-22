Wyoming has spent the better part of two decades preparing itself to be a carbon-management powerhouse — Class VI primacy, pore-space laws, injection-ready geology, and an industrial workforce that knows how to move fluids, pressure up formations, and keep big equipment alive in big weather.

So when Project Bison arrived in 2022 promising to become one of the world’s largest Direct Air Capture (DAC) facilities, the state saw it as the logical next chapter in an energy lineage that includes coal, uranium, trona, CBM, and unconventional gas. Wyoming has always produced energy; DAC appeared ready to produce a new kind.

But the white paper released by The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming tells a very different story — one about energy shortages, cultural resistance, misaligned incentives, and a carbon-removal industry maturing unevenly across the American West. It’s not anti-DAC. It’s not anti-industry. It’s simply a rare, clear-eyed document that lays out what actually happened.

The Technical Story: Wyoming Has Storage… But Not the Power

Wyoming’s geology is nearly perfect for permanent CO₂ storage — thick, predictable formations that mineralize over time, coupled with early regulatory work that gave the state Class VI primacy long before the rest of the country woke up to it. The state is now home to three major sequestration hubs — Sweetwater, Casper, and Eastern Wyoming — each with injection capacities in the 5–10 million ton per year range.

In other words, Wyoming built the “downstream” well before “upstream” capture technology was ready.

DAC, however, is the opposite of a low-power industrial load. Early systems pull between 1,000–25,000 tons per year — a fraction of the 100,000–125,000 tons per year needed to efficiently operate a Class VI well. And those early modular units run on massive amounts of clean power.

That’s where the wheels came off.

Clean power had to be new.

Clean power had to be local.

Clean power had to be hourly-matched.

Wyoming could not provide that under current grid structures or regulatory rules.

Data centers, crypto operations, and long interconnection timelines made it worse.

This is why Project Bison walked away. The company wasn’t running from geology — it was running from electricity.

And as this report suggests: unless the state reforms energy governance, more companies will follow.

The Policy Story: A Framework Built for Oil & Gas, Not for Carbon Markets

The report’s authors diplomatically avoid saying it outright, but the implication is unmistakable:

Wyoming built the perfect regulatory machine for storing CO₂ — and forgot to build a business model for capturing it.

A few examples:

No state market for carbon removal credits

Unlike California, Wyoming offers no compliance market, no purchase guarantees, no statewide incentive for carbon-negative products.

The report even suggests Wyoming could start buying DAC credits to meet its own “net-negative” goal.

Energy Matching Fund uncertainty

The $255 million Energy Matching Fund could have been decisive support — but legislative attempts to remove “carbon storage” from qualifying language scared off early applicants, including Project Bison.

Cross-border pore space remains a governance hazard

Wyoming’s top storage basins extend into Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, and Montana — states without aligned pore-space laws, liability definitions, or measurement standards.

Stored CO₂ does not respect political lines on a map.

Behind-the-meter generation is flatly prohibited for third parties

This rule alone made it nearly impossible for DAC companies to secure clean power without becoming utilities themselves — which very few startups can bankroll.

The Social Story: Wyoming Wants Jobs, Not Climate Messaging

One of the strongest sections of the white paper is the cultural analysis, and it’s blunt:

“Wyoming citizens have a wide range of views on climate science.”

Translation:

If your DAC pitch starts with climate benefits, you’ve already lost the room.

Residents want:

Good-paying technical jobs

Tax revenue comparable to severance taxes

Respect for grazing, wildlife, and land-use patterns

A workforce transition that treats oil & gas workers as assets, not footprints

Polling shows the public is neutral-to-uncertain about DAC technology itself, but sharply opposed to out-of-state CO₂ being stored in Wyoming — a political and social tension the industry underestimated.

This is where TNC makes a critical point:

The messenger matters.

Wyoming’s own School of Energy Resources (SER) is trusted. Coastal climate groups are not.

The ESG IMPACTS Section

DAC in Wyoming is a case study in how environmental ambition collides with political, social, and governance realities. Here’s the ESG breakdown:

E – Environmental Impacts

DAC offers extremely high-durability carbon removal (hundreds to thousands of years).

But without new clean power, DAC facilities risk increasing net emissions.

Early capture volumes are too small to efficiently operate sequestration wells — creating potential leakage in both climate impact and economic performance.

E Verdict:

Environmental durability is strong, but environmental feasibility depends entirely on energy governance and power availability.

S – Social Impacts

Lack of severance-style revenue undermines community benefits.

Public support hinges on economic value, not environmental narratives.

Wyoming’s industrial workforce is perfectly suited for DAC — but only if jobs stay local and are communicated clearly.

Opposition spikes around storing out-of-state carbon, an issue likely to intensify without revenue-sharing mechanisms.

S Verdict:

Social license is obtainable — but only if DAC is presented as a Wyoming jobs strategy, not a climate strategy.

G – Governance Impacts

Strong Class VI framework is undermined by weak power-sector governance.

Behind-the-meter restrictions, long interconnection delays, and lack of RTO participation create structural barriers.

Absence of a carbon-credit purchasing program or compliance market prevents financial certainty.

Interstate regulatory gaps could stall or constrain basin development.

Volatility around the Energy Matching Fund signals policy instability to investors.

G Verdict:

Governance is simultaneously Wyoming’s strength (Class VI primacy) and its Achilles’ heel (energy regulation & market design).

What This Means for the Future of Carbon Removal

The Nature Conservancy didn’t write an obituary for DAC in Wyoming.

They wrote a blueprint for what must happen next.

If Wyoming reforms its energy laws, joins a regional market, and builds a viable carbon-credit economy, it becomes the Houston of carbon storage.

If not, sequestration hubs will sit injection-ready with no CO₂ to inject — a paradox created by governance, not geology.

Nationally, this report should be required reading for developers, policymakers, and investors. The lesson is simple:

Big sequestration capacity doesn’t matter if the capture side can’t plug in.

DAC is ready to scale technically — but not politically, socially, or electrically.

Final Words: Wyoming Is Still a Place for Carbon Storage — But Only If Wyoming Wants It

Project Bison didn’t fail because DAC is unworkable. It failed because Wyoming’s policy ecosystem is optimized for extraction, not inversion — for taking hydrocarbons out of the ground, not putting carbon back in.

The ground is ready.

The geology is ready.

The workforce is ready.

The regulatory tools are mostly ready.

The question now is whether the rest of the system can catch up.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

