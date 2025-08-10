U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez addresses a small group of oil workers, families and organizers in Hobbs on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2024. Vasquez announced the reintroduction of legislation to require the largest oil and gas companies to pay into funds for workers health care. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

His voice steady, Marcos Carranza, an immigrant and retired oil and gas worker, recounted that he saw coworkers die on the job during his 15 years in the industry.

“The most vulnerable workers need the most support since they are affected the most,” Carranza said in Spanish.

Marcos Carranza, a retired oil and gas worker said he saw workplace accidents and insufficient safety equipment result in the deaths of coworkers in the 15 years he worked in the industry. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), who represents border communities in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, says he’s hoping to help provide that support.

After a day of triple-digit heat across much of the Southwestern corner of the state, Vasquez on Aug. 7 announced the reintroduction of legislation mandating oil and gas companies to pay for oil and gas workers’ health care costs.

“You are the ones sacrificing your bodies, your health,” Vasquez said to the crowd of about two dozen people, including oil workers and their families, gathered under the awning in Heizer Park for the announcement. Most wore yellow shirts emblazoned with the sunburst logo of immigrant rights group Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

Earlier this year, Somos Un Pueblo Unido released a report with researchers from the University of New Mexico that documents conditions for workers in the oil-and-gas producing Permian Basin, including: work days exceeding 12 hours; dangerous driving conditions; hazardous workplaces; and a lack of access to health care or unemployment benefits during injuries or downturns.

New Mexico’s Permian counties — including Eddy and Lea counties — consistently rank poorly on national surveys of air quality and Southeastern counties have reported high rates of asthma hospitalizations, particularly in Chaves County.

Vasquez’s legislation, introduced on Tuesday, requires oil and gas companies making more than $50 million a year in revenues to pay into a trust fund to reimburse oil and gas workers for medical costs related to low air quality and prolonged heat exposure. Vasquez introduced a similar measure in 2023.

The fund, which requires contributions equal to the total paid to each company’s 10 top-compensated employees, would allow reimbursement for out-of-pocket medical costs to oil and gas workers, their spouses and children for certain health conditions, including asthma; illnesses due to heat exposure; and cardiovascular diseases linked to methane exposure.

In the new version of the bill, Vasquez is also calling for a federal study of long-term health outcomes in oil and gas producing states: New Mexico, Texas, North Dakota, Colorado, Louisiana and Alaska.

Vasquez noted that Latino and Hispanic workers, many of them immigrants, represent a significant portion of New Mexico’s oil and gas workforce. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates Latino and Hispanic workers accounted for one-third of the national workforce in 2024.

“It’s really important to me that the Hispanic community in the Southeast part of New Mexico feels that they are represented, that they are taken care of, for their contributions in this country,” he said.

Vasquez said that people who are undocumented or hired by contractors or subcontractors are vulnerable to losing out on unemployment and health care, and this fund would address some of the gaps.

“We cannot accept that these folks don’t deserve the same level of health care that other workers deserve,” Vasquez told Source NM. “When it comes to respiratory diseases — not just for them, but for their families as well — they must be taken care of. Because if we’re going to generate billions of dollars for the oil gas companies, we should also be able to spare enough to take care of the people who actually make those profits.”

Vasquez said Republicans in the administration are using harmful rhetoric and immigration enforcement to threaten U.S. oil and gas security, saying he hopes to offer “a reality shock” to members in Congress.

“They have to also come to accord with the fact that the majority of the Hispanic population here that is now being targeted for deportation from ICE is going to detract from those economic goals of the Republican Party,” he said.

Danielle Prokop covers the environment and local government in Southern New Mexico for Source NM. Her coverage has delved into climate crisis on the Rio Grande, water litigation and health impacts from pollution. She is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

