Groundwater wells fill an irrigation ditch for pecan orchards outside of Rincon, New Mexico. Two local water conservation districts elsewhere in New Mexico, which provide irrigation, river flood control and water conservation services to farmers, are now exempt from the New Mexico Local Elections Act. (Photo by Diana Cervantes for Source NM)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed an election reform bill into law allowing two local government entities focused on conserving water to hold their own elections separate from other local governments.

In 2018, the New Mexico Local Election Act consolidated all local contests into a single election. But special conservancy districts have never been included, because of the complexities of running an election in which people might not be registered voters, but own property in the counties where the districts lie.

The original law delayed implementation for conservancy districts until 2022, and New Mexico in 2023 again pushed back implementation for the districts, until this year.

House Bill 308 permanently exempts two local conservancy districts from the Local Election Act: the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District based in Albuquerque and the Arch Hurley Conservancy District based in Tucumcari.

County clerks, constituents and the six Pueblo governments in the Middle Rio Grande area in the central part of New Mexico have raised concerns about implementing the Local Election Act, HB308 Sponsor Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) told the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 28.

Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, explained to the committee that the two conservancy districts shouldn’t be part of the other local elections because their voters are landowners, not registered voters.

“That’s what makes the conservancy district unique, and what makes tribal participation within the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District elections unique, in that tribal members don’t necessarily have to be registered voters, but they own a stake in the land that’s being benefitted,” Casuga said. “That’s where the technical issues came in — and that what we’ve been working on for years trying to solve — is how do you create a unified voter database that doesn’t require the same kind of information for a registered voter database as you would for a land-based one.”

Lente called HB308 a “measure of last resort” to ensure that voters from those Pueblos can fully participate in the conservancy district’s election process.

In a Friday news release, the Secretary of State’s Office highlighted HB308 as one of three pieces of legislation that would “add stability, transparency, and safety to New Mexico’s elections,” along with proposals to make lobbying more transparent and allow ‘decline to state’ voters — aka independents — the ability to participate in primaries without changing their voter registrations.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver commended lawmakers for passing the bills, saying they “will further enhance the quality of New Mexico’s already top-ranked elections” and give election officials more tools and voters more ways to participate.

“I’m grateful for the hard work put in by the bill sponsors, advocates, and the members of my staff to support the passage of these bills,” Toulouse Oliver said. “I look forward to Governor Lujan Grisham signing these important pieces of legislation into law.”

HB308 was one of eight bills passed by both the House and Senate that required a signature or a veto by Saturday, because they landed on the governor’s desk in the session’s final 72 hours.

Two good government groups on Friday also applauded lawmakers’ passage of SB16, saying open primaries in other states have led to stronger voter turnout and more competitive elections.

Sila Avcil, executive director of New Mexico Open Elections and NM Voters First, said the new law represents a step toward hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans gaining more access to some of the most consequential elections.

“New Mexico made history today,” Avcil said. “New Mexico, and our democracy, is better for it.”

Austin Fisher is a journalist based in Santa Fe. He has worked for newspapers in New Mexico and his home state of Kansas, including the Topeka Capital-Journal, the Garden City Telegram, the Rio Grande SUN and the Santa Fe Reporter. Since starting a full-time career in reporting in 2015, he’s aimed to use journalism to lift up voices that typically go unheard in public debates around economic inequality, policing and environmental racism.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

