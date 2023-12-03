New Method Verifies Carbon Capture in Concrete
Carbon dioxide can make up a significant percentage of concrete mass.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo and Nagoya University in Japan have developed a method to confirm whether carbon in concrete originates from the raw materials, or from carbon in the air which has been trapped when it reacts with the concrete to form the mineral calcium carbonate.
By measuring the ratio of certain carbon isotopes in concrete that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.