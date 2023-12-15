NETL Enters Pipeline Sensor Collaboration with Colonial Pipeline Company
The optical fiber sensor technologies are capable of distributed temperature and strain sensing and more.
NETL and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Company (the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the U.S, ranging from Texas to New York) have signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA). As a result, field demonstrations of optical fiber sensor systems developed at NETL on Colonial’s fuel pipeline will continue …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.