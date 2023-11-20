Navigator CO2 Ventures Cancels Project, Cites "Unpredictable" Regulations
Navigator said it's stepping away from "hundreds of millions of dollars" already invested to develop the project and pay landowners for pipeline route easements.
Navigator CO2 Ventures has killed its proposed $3.5 billion, 1,300-mile carbon capture pipeline, slated to run across Iowa and four other states, citing "unpredictable" regulatory and government processes, especially in South Dakota and Iowa.
South Dakota regulators denied Navigator’s request for a permit in September, and the Omaha, Nebraska, company ha…
