The University of Wyoming has received a key gift from Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) to support research in UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER).

The gift will establish the Navajo Transitional Energy Company School of Energy Resources Excellence Fund, which will facilitate SER’s efforts to bolster Wyoming’s energy industry. The gift was doubled by the state’s matching program.

“We are thrilled by the generous gift from NTEC and the state match to strengthen our diverse energy research programs,” says SER Executive Director Holly Krutka. “Our efforts at SER have been similarly aligned with NTEC — working to preserve our coal industry while also finding ways to innovate and incorporate new technologies in Wyoming’s energy portfolio.”

NTEC is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, the company has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multigenerational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the Southwest and beyond.

“NTEC is proud to support the University of Wyoming and the School of Energy Resources with this gift,” says Vern Lund, NTEC’s CEO. “As a Wyoming employer, we understand the importance of coal and energy to Wyoming’s economy and are committed to the continuation of coal as part of its energy future. The work SER is doing to advance and innovate the industry is crucial to support Wyoming’s workforce and to ensure the availability of reliable affordable energy across America.”

NTEC has an established relationship with SER — not only providing the coal used in the carbon engineering initiative in SER’s Center for Carbon Capture and Conversion, but also working with the 3D Visualization Center on a virtual model of energy development projects.

Mutual interest also has been identified in exploring rare earth minerals and extraction, advancing educational opportunities and enhancing community engagement efforts.

Most recently, NTEC featured prominently in the Tribal Energy Summit hosted by SER. The summit brought together leaders from energy-producing tribal nations and tribal energy companies to foster dialogue and inform stakeholders on ways to meaningfully engage.

“The partnership between NTEC and the University of Wyoming exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving innovation,” says Angela Ver Ploeg, UW Foundation senior director of corporate engagement. “This support will not only strengthen Wyoming’s energy sector, but also create opportunities to develop new technologies and educational programs that benefit the state and NTEC.”

To learn more about SER’s research programs or to support its efforts, email Ver Ploeg at angela.verploeg@uwyo.edu.

