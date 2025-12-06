The William L. Guy Federal Building pictured on Dec. 18, 2024, in Bismarck. (Photo by Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

The operator of natural gas production facilities on the Fort Berthold Reservation was ordered Friday to pay a $500,000 fine and do 500 hours of community service for an environmental violation.

Targa Badlands LLC pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court in North Dakota to a violation of the Clean Air Act that affected the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

Targa, which operates six natural gas compressor stations on Fort Berthold, failed to install required hazardous air pollutant monitoring systems, federal prosecutors say in court records.

The violation occurred between 2018 and 2022 on the Johnson Compressor Station near Mandaree. Natural gas gathering pipelines include compressor stations that boost pressure before the gas reaches a natural gas processing plant.

The combustion engines on the compressor station produce hazardous air pollutants such as benzene and formaldehyde, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O’Konek said during the plea hearing, according to a transcript.

The plea agreement indicates Targa self-reported the violation and promptly corrected it by installing monitoring equipment. The company has since taken steps to improve environmental compliance, federal prosecutors said. The attorney for Targa did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In 2019 and 2021, Targa paid a total of $450,000 in civil penalties for similar violations involving compressor stations at Fort Berthold after reaching agreements with the Environmental Protection Agency, court records show.

The additional $500,000 fine imposed Friday was the maximum penalty for the violation. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor also ordered Targa to be on probation for three years, do community service work for the MHA Nation and pay a $400 fee. A plea agreement says the company should consult with MHA leaders before starting the community service work.

“Natural gas production is vital to our state’s economy, and it must be done responsibly,” North Dakota U.S. Attorney Nick Chase said in a statement. “This case demonstrates that we can support strong energy production while holding companies accountable when they fall short of their legal obligations.”

MHA Nation Chair Mark Fox said in a statement Friday that tribal leaders appreciate the community service aspect of the sentence, but no formal discussions have occurred about what that will involve.

“We are disappointed with the lack of consultation and are of the opinion that the fines should benefit our nation in some way,” Fox said.

Rep. Lisa Finley-DeVille, a Democrat from Mandaree who also chairs the Dakota Resource Council, said while she acknowledges the company self-reported the violation, it was the third of its kind, illustrating a need for stronger oversight.

“Energy development cannot come at the expense of our people,” Finley-DeVille said. “I will continue advocating for stricter safeguards, better monitoring, and full accountability so our communities receive the clean air and responsible operations they deserve.”

Amy Dalrymple is editor-in-chief of North Dakota’s States Newsroom outlet. She previously was editor of The Bismarck Tribune and a newspaper journalist in Williston and Fargo. You can reach her at adalrymple@northdakotamonitor.com.

North Dakota Monitor is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

