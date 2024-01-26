More Reports from Positive Pipeline People
The complex carbon conversation continues in the United States, especially in the Upper Midwest.
Study finds no major issues with proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in Otter Tail County
A pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide from the Green Plains ethanol plant north of Fergus Falls to the North Dakota border near Breckenridge is not expected to have much long-term impact along its route, according to a Draft Environmental Impact Statement done on b…
