Montana Company Lands DOE Grant for Carbon Management
It's one of 14 projects selected nationally to advance new technologies capable of capturing carbon from industrial facilities and power plants, and convert the emissions into valuable products.
A tech company based in Missoula landed a share of an $8 million federal grant on Friday from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance carbon capture technologies in the nation's pursuit of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
CLEARAS Water Recover Inc. will receive $1 million in funding, according to the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. It's…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.