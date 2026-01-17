One news release this week that seemed to be quiet in the mainstream news but a very big deal in the global energy market.

Mitsubishi isn’t just buying gas wells. They’re buying control over molecules from the ground all the way to power plants and LNG ships.

At $5.2 billion, this is a strategic positioning move, not a short-term trade.

Here’s why it matters.

First, Mitsubishi is officially entering the U.S. shale business.

Until now, they were partners, investors, and downstream players. This is ownership. Direct exposure. Direct control. The Haynesville is one of the most reliable dry-gas basins in North America, and it sits next to LNG export infrastructure. That geography alone makes it premium real estate in a world that runs on gas security.

Second, this completes their “wellhead to wire” model.

Look at what MC already owns: