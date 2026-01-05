The Sherburne County Generating Station near Becker, Minnesota. Photo by Tony Webster.

Minnesota already gets more than half of its electricity from wind, solar, nuclear and other resources that don’t emit planet-warming carbon dioxide or air pollutants that harm human health. Power plants here emit 50% less greenhouse gas than 20 years ago, according to Clean Energy Economy Minnesota.

Under state law, Minnesota’s power sector needs to go 100% clean by 2040, and there’s a sense among state policymakers, utility leaders and energy system experts that the easy part may soon be over.

Energy system modelers say efforts to reduce power emissions become costlier and more logistically challenging as the grid reorients around weather-dependent renewables. Adding more of what’s known as “clean firm” resources like nuclear, geothermal, hydropower, gas plants with carbon capture, and long-duration batteries — plus more high-voltage power lines — can address what Deloitte researchers call “the last 20%” problem.

The challenge for Minnesota is that these resources all have their own tradeoffs. Policymakers, utilities, labor and host communities appear far from consensus around the best path forward — particularly when it comes to nuclear power plants, which Minnesota law prohibits building more of.

Not fast enough?

The “carbon intensity” of the Minnesota power grid ticked down another 4% in 2024 as utilities and energy developers added more renewable power, Clean Energy Economy Minnesota said in April.

The poster child for those efforts is Xcel Energy’s multiyear plan for the Sherco power plant, which by early next decade is set to host enough carbon-free power to replace most of its retiring coal units’ output. State regulators have approved a host of other clean energy projects over the past two years, including 910 megawatts’ worth — nearly the output of a full-size nuclear power plant — in a two-month span this summer.

For now, utility leaders, regulators and policymakers say Minnesota remains on track to meet its statutory obligation for 100% carbon-free power by 2040, but with a major caveat: electric vehicles, data centers and new industrial loads are pushing electricity demand upward. If built, Minnesota’s dozen or so large data center proposals would consume more power than every home in the state, according to the Star Tribune.

“Solar and wind aren’t going to do everything on their own. Yes, we are building out renewables, but not at the rate our demand for electricity is increasing,” said Rep. Spencer Igo, a third-term Republican who represents part of the Iron Range, at an October forum hosted by the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance.

The long-range plans filed by Minnesota’s two biggest for-profit utilities show firm resources like gas plants accounting for a significant share of new additions to the grid over the next decade-plus. Minnesota Power, now majority-owned by the private equity firm BlackRock, wants to add 750 megawatts of new gas-fired capacity to replace a coal power plant set to retire by 2035. Xcel Energy would deploy nearly 3,000 megawatts of batteries and “firm dispatchable” power to its system in the 2030s after adding 420 megawatts of gas at a new southwestern Minnesota power plant later this decade.

Xcel and Minnesota Power say their new gas plants would run only as needed to make up for temporary energy shortfalls caused by high power demand or periods of low wind. And Xcel is designing its Lyon County gas plant to run on a mix of at least 30% hydrogen, which does not emit greenhouse gases when burned and can be produced with carbon-free electricity (or possibly mined from natural reserves).

But in its most recent long-range plan, Xcel admits that squeezing all the greenhouse gas emissions out of its Upper Midwest grid — which covers parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and upper Michigan — will require “ingenuity, new technologies, and transmission.”

Leading contenders

None of those new technologies is perfect.

Geothermal power, which taps naturally occurring heat deep underground, has managed to unite environmentalists on the left with MAGA types on the right. That includes former fracking executive and now Energy Secretary Chris Wright. But even the “enhanced” geothermal systems being commercialized across the western United States today are no match for Minnesota’s stable geology, which makes getting the power out of the ground that much more difficult

Another technology that involves drilling thousands of feet into bedrock is carbon capture and sequestration. In theory, any carbon-emitting power plant could retrofit its exhaust system to absorb, liquefy and inject most of its greenhouse gas emissions deep underground.

A map of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline route. (Courtesy of Summit Carbon Solutions)

Like geothermal power, however, long-term carbon storage requires specific subsurface conditions absent in Minnesota and much of the Midwest. Most power plants in the region would thus need to tie into yet-to-be-built pipelines like the long-planned Summit network, which would pipe carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Minnesota and four neighboring states to a storage site in western North Dakota.

Summit’s future is uncertain due to a recent regulatory setback in South Dakota and opposition from property owners regionwide. Even if it moves ahead, it will cost billions and take years to bring online. Perhaps more appealing is the potential for captured carbon to be used as an input for locally made “e-fuels” that could one day replace petroleum-based fuels for airplanes, ships and other heavy vehicles — if the economics ever make sense.

Theo Keith, an Xcel Energy spokesperson, said Minnesota’s biggest investor-owned electric utility is taking a wait-and-see approach. Xcel doesn’t currently have plans for carbon capture and doesn’t think it’s needed to reach the 2040 goal, but it “could play a role in the future of clean energy as the technology improves and the cost comes down,” he said.

Then there’s long-duration energy storage, a grab-bag of surprisingly low-tech solutions that deliver power for at least 10 hours.

Some, like the iron-air batteries Great River Energy plans to power up next year, can discharge at full capacity for several days on end. While the lithium-ion batteries dominating the grid are now cheap enough to enable 24/7 solar power in sunnier parts of the world, they may never be economical for riding out the multi-day stretches of low sun and wind Minnesota sees every winter.

Long-duration energy storage could help. But it faces its own technical and economic challenges, particularly around energy losses during charging and discharging, said Kevin Pranis, marketing manager for Laborers International in Minnesota and North Dakota. Pranis’ union hosted the October nuclear forum.

“If you only get half your energy back, it costs twice as much to run,” he said. “I could see iron-air batteries totally transforming the world and eclipsing everything else — or not.” (Coal, gas and nuclear power plants also lose a lot of energy when converting heat to electricity.)

Efficiency is one thing nearly everyone involved in Minnesota energy policy agrees on, even if they emphasize different aspects.

The controversial bill that extended key tax breaks for data centers this year also requires large-scale computing facilities to pay up to $5 million annually into a home weatherization fund for lower-income Minnesotans. Sen. Nick Frentz, a Mankato Democrat who supported the bill, said that provision would reduce customers’ electric bills and relieve stress on the grid itself.

“I’m surprised how little attention that feature is getting,” he said. “The less energy these houses use, the less pressure on our grid…it’s a big win.”

Minnesota Technology Center houses multiple data centers, including a Cologix and a Vaultas data center, in this facility next to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer)

Meanwhile, DFL Reps. Larry Kraft and Kari Rehrauer want Xcel Energy and other Minnesota utilities to develop “virtual power plants” to offset 10% of their electric demand within three years.

Virtual power plants use home batteries, thermostats and other small-scale energy resources to alleviate grid constraints on the relatively rare occasions — typically on the hottest summer days — when power demand pushes the otherwise overbuilt grid to its limit. They’re far cheaper than conventional power plants, can be deployed in months rather than years, and help get more out of the existing grid without expensive new infrastructure, said George Damian, director of government affairs for Clean Energy Economy Minnesota.

“We have a system that we’ve already paid for…(so) how can we operate it better,” Damian said.

The nuclear option

Some say Minnesota’s grid would operate better if it had more nuclear power — the one resource it’s not allowed to add courtesy of a 30-year-old legislative moratorium.

At the October forum, speakers hailed the economic and environmental benefits of nuclear power. Nuclear plants employ twice as many people as similarly-sized coal plants. They pay better than most other energy employers. They’re cleaner, even considering the issue of waste storage. They’re usually the biggest taxpayers in their communities: Xcel’s Prairie Island nuclear plant accounts for 54% of Red Wing’s city tax base and 40% of its school district’s tax base, according to an analysis by Center for Energy and the Environment. And despite high construction costs, they may actually reduce the long-run cost of reaching 100% clean power.

“Eighty to 85% of the electricity we are going to need will come from tools we already have,” like wind, solar, batteries and high-voltage transmission, said Michael Noble, former executive director of St. Paul-based Fresh Energy. But “if we rely on (them) to do 100% of the job, we’re going to pay way too much for electricity…we need firm power that you can turn on when you need it,” he added.

Noble said he was motivated to speak publicly for the first time about his support for nuclear power because after decades of dithering, the industry “has its act together enough to build new nuclear.”

Dozens of startups have designs for “small modular” nuclear plants they say are safer and cheaper to build than the full-size reactors operating today. So do a handful of better-known companies, like GE and Rolls-Royce. And after 30 years during which the United States added virtually no nuclear capacity, two full-size reactors powered up earlier this decade in Georgia.

The Trump administration is all-in on nuclear. Wright, the secretary of the Department of Energy, sat on the board of well-connected nuclear startup Oklo before taking his current job. In the year since, he has reduced his department’s support for renewables while putting billions toward nuclear, geothermal and fossil fuels.

President Trump himself could reap billions from the proposed merger of his social media company and another startup aiming to commercialize nuclear fusion, a nascent technology that futurists hope ushers in an era of cheap, near-limitless energy without the long-lived radioactive waste.

Minnesota nuclear proponents want the state to lift its moratorium — the country’s strongest — and join the party. Other Midwestern states — including Democratic leaning states — have done the same: Wisconsin in 2016, Illinois just this year. If Minnesota doesn’t act soon, the long-awaited nuclear construction boom could pass it by, said Aaron Rosenthal, research director for North Star Policy Action.

“As other states have taken action on this…Minnesota is increasingly the outlier,” Rosenthal said at the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance forum. Rosenthal was the sole credited author on a pro-nuclear policy paper distributed at the event.

A Republican-led effort to repeal the nuclear construction ban came up short in the 2025 legislative session, but lawmakers are likely to try again in 2026 as development-hungry Greater Minnesota communities turn up the pressure. A coalition of 18 rural counties joined the Minnesota Nuclear Energy Alliance in October, followed by future Xcel gas plant host Lyon County in November.

Arguments against new nuclear plants emphasize high construction costs and long build times. The two new Georgia reactors came in seven years late and $17 billion over budget, double the initial estimate. North America’s first small modular reactor, in Ontario, looks more expensive than expected, too. Proponents say costs will come down as more plants get built, citing the “learning curves” that have made wind, solar and now batteries competitive with fossil fuels; skeptics aren’t so sure.

But that debate is almost a sideshow in Minnesota. Here, any successful effort to lift the moratorium runs through the Prairie Island Indian Community, which remains opposed. In the 1970s, an Xcel predecessor company kept the tribe in the dark as it built the Prairie Island nuclear plant on its doorstep. Since the 1990s, amid a federal stalemate on long-term nuclear waste storage, radioactive spent fuel has accumulated at the site over what Rosenthal’s paper called “explicit tribal objections.” At the forum, Igo called the tribe’s treatment “horribly wrong.”

It’s an existential issue for a community whose federal recognition is tied to that particular piece of land, said Blake Johnson, the tribe’s government relations specialist.

“If something were to happen that made us evacuate and not able to return, we don’t exist as a tribe…there is still no solution to the waste that sits 700 yards from our people,” he said at the forum. The tribe’s consultations with legislators last session failed to yield a breakthrough, he added.

Igo said he would keep trying.

“We are going to move forward together or we’re not going to move forward,” he said.

Brian Martucci is a Minneapolis-based writer covering energy, the environment and commercial real estate. In addition to the Reformer, his work appears in Utility Dive, Finance & Commerce, MinnPost and other local and national publications.

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. And we’re free. No ads. No paywall.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.