Mills County officials seek additional clarifications on a land inspection agreement related to a proposed carbon sequestration project.

At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors tabled action on an agreement with Snyder and Associates to provide the land inspection services during the construction of Tallgrass’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in the northwest corner of the county. Plans call for the construction of 2.43 miles of eight-inch pipeline and .61 miles of 24-inch pipeline in Mills County, running from the SIRE ethanol plant in Council Bluffs southwest to the Nebraska-Iowa border, where it would cross under the Missouri River into Nebraska. County Engineer Jacob Ferro says Snyder and Associates initially provided only hourly rates for its various positions. But upon following up with Snyder representatives, Ferro says the engineering firm estimated total fees of around $200,000 based on about 1,500 man-hours.

“Fifteen-hundred man hours is a lot to put towards this as one person 40 hours a week is 2,080 for a whole year, “ said Ferro. “So, even if they have two people the whole time, it’s still quite a bit. So, talking with Kevin (Mayberry), because he handles utility permits, he’s going to reach out to (Tallgrass) and ask them about how long construction is going to last.”

Ferro says Snyder representatives indicated they would likely have one or two technicians present, depending on how Tallgrass’s contractors work the project, with contingencies for a third technician. While the total dollar figure estimate is large, Supervisor Lonnie Mayberry emphasized that the pipeline company is expected to reimburse the county for the expenses.

“That’s something I want to make clear--we’re not supposed to be using our money to do this,” said Mayberry. “I just don’t want to get stuck signing something that we’re responsible for and we don’t get reimbursed. So, we’re not going to pay (Snyder) unless (Tallgrass) pays us.”

Ferro added that the timeline for due dates would allow the pipeline company to issue the reimbursement before the county pays the invoice to Snyder. Ferro adds that, with the county responsible for the road inspection, county staff will also be able to ensure they are billed honestly for the inspection services.

“We obviously are going to following up with the inspection of the roads portion of this, so we’ll kind of keep an eye out too on how many techs they have out there and if the contractor is out there,” said Ferro. “Then, of course, we’ll be reviewing invoices as they come in. So, we can kind of match that up with what we’re seeing out in the field.”

Per Iowa Code, the county is required to hire an inspector to ensure that post-construction agricultural land conditions match the pre-existing conditions. At a December board meeting, Snyder’s Kristina Paradise said they would review a wide variety of aspects related to agricultural land restoration before, during, and after construction.

“Things like construction in wet conditions, site dewatering activities, right of way staking, activities related to clearing, and that includes fencing and tree removal, topsoil removal and stockpiling, tile marking, which tile, I know you guys don’t have a lot of drainage tile, but any erosion control structure would fall into that category,” said Paradise. “Then other things like permanent tile repair, which would be permanent erosion control structure repair, backfilling, de-contraction, cleanup, restoration, and re-vegetation.”

Based on the 2026 standard fee schedule from Snyder provided by the county engineer’s office, professional service hourly rates range from $126 to $285 an hour, technical services ranged from $72 to $164 an hour, while administrative rates were $69 to $84 an hour. The board is expected to discuss the agreement further at its regular meeting next week. Ferro noted he would also forward the agreement to the county attorney’s office for review and reach out to Tallgrass officials to confirm whether there is a cap on the amount they would reimburse for the land inspection process.

