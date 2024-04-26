A drilling permit for Miller County’s first lithium exploration well was issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.

Saltwerx LLC of Spring, TX, an ExxonMobil subsidiary, is the operator and Nabors is the contractor for the Alba No. 1, 987 feet FSL and 382 feet FWL in Section 3-17S-26W in a wildcat location in Miller County. Permit depth is …