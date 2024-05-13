Microsoft Signs Another Reforestation-Based Carbon Removal Megadeal
The deal marks the second large-scale Brazil reforestation-focused carbon removal agreement for Microsoft, following a 1.5 million ton offtake deal with Brazil-based Mombak in December 2023.
Microsoft and nature-based climate solutions startup re.green announced one of the largest-ever carbon removal agreements, with Microsoft purchasing 3 million tons of carbon removal credits over a 15-year period, generated through re.green’s reforestation projects in Brazil.
