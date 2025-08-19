Masdar, a state-owned renewable energy company in the UAE, has invested $1.7 billion from its green bonds into new solar, wind, and energy storage projects in nine countries, including the UAE, U.S., UK, Germany, Uzbekistan, and Serbia.

The company says every $1 million invested helps avoid about 3,700 tonnes of CO₂ each year, adding up to over 6.2 million tonnes saved annually. Its updated Green Finance Framework now also supports green hydrogen and battery storage, strengthening investor confidence. Masdar’s May 2025 $1B bond was oversubscribed 6.6 times, with most buyers coming from outside the UAE.

Masdar has detailed how it deployed more than US$1.685 billion from its 2023 and 2024 green bond issuances into clean energy projects worldwide, according to its newly released 2024 Green Finance Report.

The proceeds were allocated to new solar, wind, and energy storage projects across markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, the UK, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Serbia. Masdar reports that each US$1 million invested avoids roughly 3,700 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, bringing total avoided emissions tied to its green bonds to over 6.28 million tonnes per year.

Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer at Masdar, said, “Masdar’s green finance strategy is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation, robust ESG integration and transparent reporting. We are proud to deploy bond proceeds towards greenfield projects under strict criteria, enabling clean energy progress while maintaining a high level of financial efficiency and investor confidence.”

The company updated its Green Finance Framework in March to broaden eligibility for financing next-generation technologies such as green hydrogen and stand-alone battery storage. Following the update, Moody’s reaffirmed Masdar’s Sustainability Quality score of SQS1 (Excellent), verifying alignment with international standards including the ICMA Green Bond Principles.

Investor appetite remains strong. Masdar’s US$1 billion green bond issued in May 2025 was oversubscribed 6.6 times, with 85 percent allocated to international investors. This brought the total raised since the program’s 2023 launch to US$2.75 billion.

Beyond its green bonds, Masdar also secured US$6 billion in non-recourse financing last year to develop 11GW of clean energy capacity across 12 projects in nine countries. To ensure transparency, Ernst & Young conducted an independent limited assurance review of Masdar’s 2024 Green Finance Report, covering both allocation of proceeds and impact metrics.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK