If you are a Marquette Board of Light & Power customer, your monthly energy bill will slightly increase starting this fall. This, after a change to Michigan’s Low Income Energy Assistance Fund.

On Wednesday night, the MBLP voted to opt in to a new program that will collect money for those who need assistance with their energy bills.

The program will collect an additional $1.25 per meter, per month, per customer beginning in October. That money will for the low-income energy assistance fund for families that qualify. BLP Executive Director Tom Carpenter says that will generate more than $200,000 each year.

“Historically, before the amendment to the bill, we didn’t have to fund any low-income heating assistance,” Carpenter said. “But with the changes to PA 95 law, we now do. All-in for the Board of Light and Power customers, it will be about $250,000 a year. The state will take that money and then send it to organizations in Marquette here that will then distribute it to the people who are in need.”

Carpenter says the BLP can vote to opt out after one year if the program doesn’t work as intended. Carpenter adds after being in development for years, plans for a second interconnection are now beginning this summer.

“It’s been talked about and planned for nearly 40 years and now, this summer, we’re going to start building it,” Carpenter said. “That’s a real good thing.”

The BLP board also discussed uncertainty around renewable energy credits, but no action was taken.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about some cult favorites like Red Dawn, Grease and There Will Be Blood?

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK