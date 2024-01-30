LSU-led Team wins Largest Grant from National Science Foundation to Focus on Carbon Capture
he Louisiana Economic Development office will contribute another $67.5 million over the next decade, pushing the investment to more than $220 million.
An LSU-led collective of more than 50 entities statewide has won the National Science Foundation's largest competitive grant — up to $160 million over the next decade to imagine and build a new energy industry.
The intent is the "decarbonization" of Louisiana's industrial corridor.
The Louisiana team is called "Future Use of Energy in Louisiana," or FUEL.…
