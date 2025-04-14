The LSU Center for Energy Studies held a webinar last week discussing carbon capture.

The issue is a hot topic with several potential projects planned across Louisiana. At the same time, there are worries that the sequestration of carbon emissions under the ground could cause further environmental risks.

"The capture risk is moderate compared to other technologies," Chair of the Petroleum Engineering Department at LSU David Schechter said.

Earlier this year, residents in Ascension Parish expressed concerns about Houston-based Blue Sky Infrastructure's River Parish Sequestration Project, the proposed first carbon capture test injection well in Ascension.

There are around a dozen bills in the upcoming legislation session dealing with restrictions and regulations for carbon capture projects.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Webinar

With support from federal incentives and increasing pressure to lower carbon intensity, CCUS is gaining momentum as a potential tool to facilitate industrial decarbonization. And with Louisiana receiving Class VI primacy from the EPA in December 2023—giving the state authority to permit and regulate carbon storage wells—we’re entering a new era of opportunity and responsibility.

This webinar brings together legislative leaders, state regulators, and LSU researchers to break down where we are, what’s coming next, and what it means for the state’s energy future.

Panel:

Opening Remarks – Dr. Greg Upton, Executive Director, LSU Center for Energy Studies

Panel Discussion featuring:

Representative Brett Geymann , Chair of the House Natural Resources & Environment Committee

Senator Bob Hensgens , Chair of the Senate Natural Resources Committee

Secretary Tyler Gray , Louisiana Department of Energy & Natural Resources

Steven Giambrone, Director of the Pipeline Safety Division, LDENR, Acting Commissioner of Conservation

Dr. David Schechter , Chair of the Petroleum Engineering department at LSU

Dr. John Flake, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Associate VP of Research

