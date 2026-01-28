Pump jack at an oil well in Pine Valley in Eureka County. (Photo: Nevada Division of Minerals/Jon Price, 1990)

The Trump administration is aggressively moving to expand oil and gas production on public lands across the U.S., an effort that tripled the amount of acres leased last year and resulted in nearly $15 billion in payments to the federal government and states – the fifth-largest disbursement of funds since 1982.

However, higher volumes of oil and gas leasing on public lands last year may not result in better returns for taxpayers in the long-term, according to an analysis by Taxpayers for Common Sense.

In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act which lowered royalty rates for oil and gas leases and reinstated noncompetitive leasing, allowing companies to bypass competitive auctions and acquire acres at lower prices.

By the end of last year, the Bureau of Land Management leased 327,000 acres to oil and gas companies — four times as many as in 2024 — but revenue per acre fell by roughly 50%.

The analysis found that lease sales under the Biden administration had higher average bids than those under the Trump administration, said Tyler Work, a policy analyst at Taxpayers for Common Sense.

“Sales initiated under the Biden administration had a slightly higher average bid of about $1,800 per acre, and the sales initiated under the current administration had an average per acre bid of about $900,” Work said.

Nearly three-fourths of the acres leased for oil and gas production nationally were also sold at a reduced royalty rate of 12.5% on the value of minerals produced on the land, compared to the 16.67% rate established by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

According to an analysis by Taxpayers for Common Sense, the leases sold at the new reduced royalty rate are expected to cut federal and state revenue from oil and gas leasing by an estimated $489 million based on projected production.

“We estimate that the 244,000 acres leased for oil and gas development this year at the lower royalty rate of 12.5% could produce $12 billion worth of oil and gas over their lifetime, which will cost taxpayers $489 million in forgone royalties compared to what would have been generated under the previous 16.67% royalty rate,” Work said.

It remains to be seen whether lower royalty rates will impact leasing in Nevada, which has drawn little interest from the industry historically. Only about 6% of leased federal land in Nevada is currently producing oil or gas.

It’s not uncommon for large swaths of nominated land to never get a bid. For example, in June 2025 the Bureau of Land Management offered five oil and gas parcels in Nevada totaling 6,800 acres, but none of the parcels received a single bid. Those same parcels also failed to attract any industry interest in 2023 and 2024.

However, Nevada did receive bids on nearly 20,000 acres of oil and gas parcels in March 2025 at about $10 an acre – the legal minimum – generating nearly $300,000 in bid revenue. Those parcels were sold under the higher royalty rate of 16.67% before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed.

The first competitive sale of oil and gas parcels in Nevada under policy changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will be in March 2026, when about 20,000 acres will be put up for auction.

Although oil and gas production in Nevada is minimal, in 2025, Nevada received nearly $12 million in onshore oil and natural gas leasing revenues, the largest disbursement since 2010, according to data from the Office of Natural Resources Revenue.

Melissa Simpson, president of the Western Energy Alliance, an oil and gas industry organization, pointed to Nevada’s robust revenue last year as an example of oil and gas leasing sales supporting local economies. Simpson emphasized that the Department of the Intrior dispursed nearly $15 billion in oil and natural gas revenues to states and tribes in 2025 from lease sales.

“This is good news for Nevada residents and specifically for local schools. Federal law requires that half of the leasing sales revenues be returned to the state, and Nevada in turn mandates that a significant portion is directed to local schools,” Simpson said.

Work with the Taxpayers for Common Sense said preliminary data on leasing over the lasst three years showed that royalty rates did not significantly impact industry interest in leasing certain parcels.

States with high oil and gas production, like New Mexico, remained competitive, while states with low production, like Nevada, continued to attract minimal bids regardless of royalty rates. Lower rates did not create new demand, said Work, but they did reduce what taxpayers receive when demand already exists.

Nevada, a state with minimal oil and gas production, had an average bid of around $10 per acre both when the 16.67% and 12.5% rates were offered.

New Mexico, the top federal oil producer and second-largest gas producer over the last decade, was highly competitive in 2025 before and after the royalty rate was lowered, with 97% of acres receiving a bid at about $8,580 per acre – the highest in the country. Parcel sales in the state even reached record high during the years the higher rate of 16.67% was implemented.

The average bid per acre in New Mexico last year was however less than half the state’s average bid in 2024 and one third its average in 2023—the two years when the higher rate of 16.67% was charged.

“We see that bidding patterns and industry interest did not deviate significantly between before and after the two royalty rate changes,” Work said. “A higher royalty rate doesn’t make high potential parcels less competitive, and lower royalty rate doesn’t make low potential parcels more competitive.”

