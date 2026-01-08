A UK-based energy services company is seeing steady business growth as demand increases for lower-carbon energy systems in public and commercial infrastructure.

Vital Holdings reported that its annual revenue rose more than 10 percent, reaching £274.6 million, according to newly released financial statements. The increase was driven largely by work on energy projects designed to reduce emissions and improve efficiency across transportation, education, healthcare, and municipal systems.

While revenue increased, the company’s pre-tax profit dipped slightly to £7.6 million, down from £8.2 million the year before. Company leaders attributed the change to higher operating costs, including staffing and long-term project investments.

Vital’s main operating company, Vital Energi, designs and operates energy infrastructure such as district heating networks, renewable energy systems, and energy-from-waste facilities. The group reported a current project pipeline of about £2.5 billion, indicating strong demand for similar projects in the coming years.

Major Projects Underway