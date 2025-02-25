Louisiana Paper Mill to Close, Lay Off 450 Workers
Across the company, 495 hourly positions and 179 salaried jobs are being eliminated, according to a news release.
Some 450 employees of a Natchitoches Parish paper mill will lose their jobs by the end of April after their parent company announced the facility’s pending closure Thursday.
International Paper is shutting down its Red River Mill in Campti that makes containerboard, as well as a recycling plant in Phoenix, a box-making plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, an…
