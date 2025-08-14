Some albums come to you in pressed suits and clean shoes. Living the Crude Life shows up in steel-toed boots, coffee breath, and a back pocket full of calloused stories. This 18-track concept record isn’t just a soundtrack to the oil patch — it’s a road-worn diary, a series of postcard-perfect vignettes from boomtowns and barren fields that have seen more sunrise shifts than most of us can imagine.

Executive producer Jason Spiess frames it plainly: “If you can smell the crude, you’re listening right.” That’s no idle brag — the album smells like diesel, tastes like diner coffee at 3 a.m., and hums with the quiet, stubborn heartbeat of people who keep the lights on while the rest of the country sleeps.

Track by Track: History With Mud on Its Boots

The opening title track, Living the Crude Life, is a mission statement — not just about working the rigs, but about belonging to something bigger than yourself. It’s all grit and grace, painting the worker not as a cog in the machine, but as the hand turning it.

From there, the record becomes a jukebox history lesson. Black Gold in Titusville rewinds the reel to the dawn of American oil in 1859, while The King of the Wildcatters swaggers through the life of Thomas Baker Slick like a bar-room legend. Black Gold at the Dome and The Richest Acre keep the high-stakes storytelling alive, swapping clean guitar lines for dusty boots and pumpjack shadows.

The halfway stretch bends into unexpected terrain with The Pickens Plan: Big Wind on the Plains, a nod to T. Boone Pickens’ wind-energy gamble, proving the album isn’t afraid to take a detour through modern energy politics.

Then comes the emotional gut-check: Under the Same Moon. It’s tender without losing its calluses, offering a glimpse at the families left behind while rigs hum through the night.

The back half swings between playful (We’re Oil and Water, But We Mix), rough-edged (West Texas Trouble), and celebratory (When the Oil Came Up), before settling into the hard truth of The Forever Boom. There’s no sugar-coating here — every strike has its shadow, every promise a price tag.

By the final stretch — From Dust to Black Gold, Power In Our Hands, Kansas Strong, Three Sands, Gasoline (Ghost of Briscoe), Shale Play USA, and the closing barn-burner American Crude — the record feels less like a collection of songs and more like a full-throttle oral history.

Why It Hits Hard

It’s a concept album with dirt under its nails — blending folk, blues, country rock, and Americana into a sound as varied as the oilfields themselves.

The historical detail gives it weight without ever sounding like a lecture.

It captures the contradictions of the energy world — pride and heartbreak, boom and bust, tradition and innovation — without picking easy villains or saints.



Living the Crude Life isn’t trying to win a Grammy. It’s trying to win basic entry level respect — and in that, it succeeds. It’s the kind of record you play loud on a long drive through open country, where the horizon’s wide and the road smells faintly of gasoline.

It’s not a love letter to oil so much as a love letter to the people who’ve lived by it, fought for it, and sometimes been broken by it.

It’s a reminder that America’s energy story isn’t written in boardrooms — it’s sung in diners, drilled into the ground, and carried home under the same moon.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

