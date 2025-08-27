The Linn County (Iowa) Board of Supervisors has taken the first formal step toward regulating nuclear power at the local level, approving the first reading of a zoning ordinance that would set ground rules for siting nuclear generation and waste storage facilities.

The measure, approved unanimously Monday, establishes a new zoning district for nuclear energy projects. While the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) retains sole authority over reactor safety, county officials said the ordinance is meant to ensure that land use, emergency preparedness, and community costs are addressed locally.

“This isn’t about saying yes or no to nuclear energy,” county Planning and Development Director Charlie Nichols said. “It’s about making sure Linn County is prepared to evaluate any proposals responsibly.”

Why This Matters

Local Preparedness for Nuclear Facilities

Linn County currently lacks dedicated zoning regulations for nuclear facilities. This ordinance—potentially the first of its kind in Iowa—aims to create a clear, consistent and transparent framework for future nuclear projects, including possible redevelopment of the Duane Arnold Energy Center near Palo.

Leave Safety to Federal Regulators

The policy emphasizes that while the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) retains responsibility for radiological safety, local government will focus on land-use compatibility, public input, and emergency preparedness.

Key Provisions of the Draft Zoning Code

Creation of a New Zoning District (EU‑2)

A category specifically designated for nuclear energy generation and waste storage facilities. It includes a structured application and review process. Host Community Agreement (HCA)

Developers must enter into a legally binding agreement to compensate the county for long-term public safety and infrastructure costs. HCAs require annual, inflation-adjusted payments and remain in effect until approved changes to off-site emergency preparedness are made.

A Local Framework for a Federal Industry

The ordinance creates a zoning category known as EU-2, dedicated to nuclear facilities. Any developer would be required to submit a full site plan, an economic development plan, and evidence of emergency preparedness.

A key feature is the Host Community Agreement, a binding contract requiring developers to cover long-term public safety and infrastructure costs, with annual payments indexed to inflation.

Supervisor Sami Scheetz said the intent is to prevent local taxpayers from shouldering added expenses if nuclear generation returns to Linn County.

Duane Arnold in the Background

The ordinance arrives as NextEra Energy explores the possibility of restarting the Duane Arnold Energy Center, Iowa’s only nuclear plant, which was shut down in 2020 after storm damage and years of financial strain. NextEra has invested in feasibility work and recently secured a waiver from federal regulators to preserve the site’s grid connection, keeping a restart on the table.

At Monday’s hearing, a NextEra representative expressed support for the ordinance, noting that it provides regulatory clarity and could support local jobs and tax revenue if Duane Arnold is recommissioned.

Environmental groups remain skeptical. Wally Taylor of the Iowa Sierra Club argued nuclear should not be grouped with renewables in county code and said it ought to be restricted to industrial zoning districts under conditional use.

What Comes Next

The ordinance must pass two more readings—scheduled for August 27 and September 3—before it can take effect. Public comment will continue through those hearings.

If finalized, Linn County would become one of the first local governments in Iowa with a zoning code tailored to nuclear energy. While safety oversight remains in Washington, local officials say they want the tools to evaluate nuclear development should it return to the Cedar Rapids area.

