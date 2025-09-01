The Eastern Mediterranean’s energy map is being redrawn as Egypt approves construction of its section of the Nitzana pipeline—a $400 million investment that cements its reliance on Israeli natural gas. The move follows the record-setting $35 billion supply deal between the Leviathan partners and Egypt, signaling a new chapter in cross-border energy ties at a time when Cairo’s domestic production can no longer keep pace with surging demand.

Egypt’s Growing Gas Crunch

Egypt is a paradox in the global energy conversation. It sits on significant reserves, yet years of underinvestment, rising domestic consumption, and mounting fiscal pressures have turned the nation from a net exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into a net importer.

In 2024, Egypt consumed 60 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas while producing just 47.5 BCM. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has acknowledged the imbalance publicly, noting that Egypt does not expect to resume exports until at least 2027. In the meantime, Israeli gas is emerging as a lifeline—cheaper than LNG imports and crucial for keeping Egypt’s lights on and industries running.

Leviathan’s Big Bet

At the center of this story lies the Leviathan field, one of the most significant offshore gas finds in recent decades. Operated by U.S. energy giant Chevron, with Israel’s NewMed Energy as the largest shareholder and Ratio as another partner, Leviathan has long been touted as Israel’s ticket to becoming a regional energy power.

The $35 billion deal signed with Egypt locks in decades of supply, but it also requires Leviathan’s partners to ramp up production and expand infrastructure to handle the additional volumes. For the consortium, Egypt represents a lucrative market: domestic Israeli consumers pay relatively low gas prices, while Egypt, desperate to fill its energy gap, is willing to pay a premium.

The Nitzana Pipeline: Unlocking 6 BCM More Gas

The linchpin of the expansion is the Nitzana pipeline, a 65-kilometer artery designed to carry an additional 6 BCM of gas per year into Egypt. After months of disputes among exporters and repeated delays in financing—missed deadlines passed five times—the parties appear to have found common ground.

Israel’s side of the project is expected to receive government approval within two weeks, with construction projected to wrap by 2028. Egypt, for its part, has already signaled commitment by approving its own $400 million segment.

Regional Ambitions and Global Stakes

Egypt’s long-term ambition is not merely to cover its domestic shortfall. Officials envision transforming the country into a regional gas hub, importing gas from neighbors like Israel and Cyprus, liquefying it in Egyptian plants, and re-exporting LNG to global buyers. But with tight supply and heavy consumption, that plan has been placed on hold.

For now, Cairo’s priority is clear: keep up with local demand and avoid politically costly shortages. The Leviathan deal delivers exactly that, while offering Israeli producers a premium market and Chevron a chance to strengthen its foothold in the Mediterranean.

A Precarious Partnership

The deal is not without risk. Political volatility in the region, financing challenges, and shifting energy markets all cast shadows over the multi-billion-dollar investment. Yet, the urgency of Egypt’s energy crisis—and the strategic interests of Israel and its partners—appear to have aligned for now.

If the Nitzana pipeline comes online as planned by 2028, it will not just be another piece of infrastructure. It will represent the culmination of years of negotiation, compromise, and energy diplomacy in one of the world’s most geopolitically sensitive regions.

The stakes are high: for Egypt, the difference between blackouts and stability; for Israel, a chance to cement its place as a regional energy exporter; and for Chevron and its partners, a bet that the Mediterranean’s gas boom still has room to grow.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

