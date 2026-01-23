David Roberts’ Volts episode on January 21, 2026, goes “full nerd” on virtual power plants (VPPs) with one of the biggest operators in the U.S.: Seth Frader-Thompson, founder and CEO of EnergyHub. The headline idea is simple: VPPs are no longer a novelty concept—they’re already operating at meaningful scale—but the industry still lacks a shared framework for describing how capable different VPPs are, and what it will take to make grid operators treat them like real power plants.

What a VPP is — and why “distributed” may matter more later

Roberts opens with a crisp definition: a VPP is a coordinated fleet of behind-the-meter devices—smart thermostats, home batteries, EVs, water heaters, HVAC systems—controlled by software to behave like a single grid resource. Today, “virtual power plant” is the common term, but Frader-Thompson notes the label debate (VPP vs. “distributed power plant”) becomes more than semantics as location and distribution become valuable to grid operations. In other words: today the market doesn’t always reward “distributed,” but it will.

EnergyHub isn’t a theoretical case study. Frader-Thompson says the company ended the year with roughly 1.9 million devices on the core platform, then added another ~650,000 through its acquisition of Resideo Grid Services, bringing the total to about 2.5 million distributed energy resources. On capacity, he puts EnergyHub at roughly 3,500 MW (3.5 GW)—with thermostats dominating device count, while batteries and EVs loom larger in megawatts, and commercial & industrial loads making up a meaningful share of capacity.

A key technical point: EnergyHub’s platform can integrate many device types, but Frader-Thompson argues that “agnostic” only gets you so far. VPPs become powerful when you understand the physics and behavioral patterns of devices—how a home responds to heat and humidity, what an EV’s charging flexibility looks like, how batteries behave under different states of charge, and how all of this plays out across thousands or millions of endpoints. The “secret sauce” is forecasting and control: at scale, random individual behavior becomes predictable in aggregate—especially when shaped by machine learning.

Why most VPPs still get treated like demand response

Roberts frames the industry gap: many VPPs today are still used like emergency demand response—called during grid stress events—rather than dispatched daily like a portfolio power plant. Frader-Thompson says the transition from “backup tool” to “operational resource” depends on utilities getting three things:

Visibility: What is the resource doing right now? What is available?

Schedulability: Can it deliver a shaped output—ramp in, hold levels, ramp out—like conventional generation?

Availability: Under what conditions, and for how long, can it reliably perform?

The bigger theme: diversity of devices increases controllability. Solar alone isn’t dispatchable; thermostats have comfort limits; EVs are flexible overnight; batteries respond instantly—blend them well and you can create grid-friendly shapes.

The Huels Test: can a VPP “fool” a grid operator?

The episode’s most memorable concept is the Huels Test, named after EnergyHub’s former data scientist Matthias Huels. It’s the VPP equivalent of the Turing Test:

Could you replace a conventional power plant with a VPP and a grid operator couldn’t tell the difference?

Frader-Thompson loves it because it collapses a messy debate into a clean question. But the Huels Test is binary, so EnergyHub created a set of milestones—a “maturity model”—inspired by autonomous driving levels.

The conversation walks through the levels:

Level 0 — Classic demand response (“press and pray”)

One-way signals, minimal feedback, and operators hoping the load drops as expected. It worked for decades, from utility-installed switches to phone-call demand response with large C&I customers.

Level 1 — Demand response with visibility

Now the operator can see acknowledgments, load curves, and whether customers are overriding events. But control is still “open loop”—you get whatever shape results from blunt signaling.

Level 2 — Enhanced demand response (shaped output)

Here, forecasting and orchestration allow the VPP to produce flatter or intentionally ramped load shapes—by staggering devices, adjusting depth of control, and using better data/latency. Frader-Thompson emphasizes this level is less about breakthrough tech and more about standardizing table stakes across the DER ecosystem.

Level 3 — Automated VPP (utility workflow integration)

This is where debate starts. Some providers may achieve Level 3 outcomes (predictability, availability), but Frader-Thompson argues many still aren’t integrated into the same operational planning tools utilities use (unit commitment, dispatch workflows). A true Level 3 VPP isn’t an “extra thing”—it’s part of the operator’s normal toolchain. A major missing ingredient is telemetry: VPPs don’t yet provide the “power-plant-grade” stream of operational data that gives operators full confidence.

Level 4 — Grid-adapted VPP (beyond a power plant)

This is the “super power plant” stage: full-stack optimization across customer needs, distribution constraints, and wholesale markets, with locational awareness and ultra-fast telemetry. Frader-Thompson calls Level 4 a “system of systems”—no provider can get there alone. The grid itself needs to be ready to communicate constraints down to feeders, substations, and even service transformers. EnergyHub is doing limited demonstrations, but nobody has it fully automated at scale yet.

Why Level 4 is suddenly necessary: the erosion of grid “cushions”

Frader-Thompson’s practical explanation for why all this matters: the grid used to rely on design margins—extra capacity buffers. Those margins are being eroded by:

load growth (EV chargers, electrified appliances, heat pumps),

behind-the-meter generation and storage (solar + batteries),

and new usage patterns that weren’t assumed in planning.

Utilities feel it most on the distribution system—poles and wires—where costs are rising and upgrades are triggered by peaks and thermal constraints. VPPs, at higher levels, can reduce peaks, shift load, and help equipment cool—deferring upgrades by years or potentially for the life of assets.

Value stacking: why a kilowatt isn’t always just a kilowatt

A recurring theme: the more sophisticated the VPP, the more value streams it can unlock.

Levels 0–1: primarily avoided generation

Level 2: adds meaningful avoided distribution capacity

Levels 3–4: add ancillary services, deeper capacity value, and “full stack” optimization

Roberts also highlights resilience as a hard-to-price benefit, with Puerto Rico as the emblematic case: customer-owned solar+battery systems built for personal resilience can become a latent grid resource.

Roberts asks whether utilities should proactively “build” VPPs in constrained areas. Frader-Thompson acknowledges the old utility-owned model (installing thermostats) worked but was labor-intensive and placed hardware risk on utilities. The BYOD model—customers buy devices; utilities aggregate through partners—has proven more scalable because adoption has exploded through consumer markets.

Frader-Thompson is blunt that some obstacles are unglamorous:

DER partners that can’t dispatch at the speed needed (1 minute vs. 15)

legacy software limits (e.g., arbitrary caps on device grouping)

“software cruft” from old design decisions

and the slow work of aligning data quality, latency, and interfaces across many vendors

On the utility side, he argues data access is a real issue but also a reasonable one—utilities shouldn’t open operational data broadly for security reasons. His view: DERMS platforms must be treated as trusted utility systems, tightly coupled to a small set of utility tools, while everything downstream stays decoupled.

One of the more provocative moments: Frader-Thompson argues that people who say “just do it with prices” are choosing an even harder path. And he offers an empirical observation: countries with more dynamic retail pricing and deregulated supply markets haven’t produced the largest, most successful VPPs. Instead, large-scale VPP success has been concentrated in the U.S., often in regulated utility contexts. His “30-second” explanation: utilities abstract grid complexity for customers, and VPPs are an extension of that abstraction—not a reason to force everyone into hyper-dynamic locational pricing.

What regulators can do: goals, not micromanagement

Asked for policy levers, Frader-Thompson keeps it simple:

Set outcomes, avoid over-engineering. Don’t restrict hours, impose excessive notice windows, or mandate narrow use-cases that block value stacking. Enable scale and experimentation on higher-value use cases like distribution deferral, not just system-wide DR. Provide long-term stability so the market can build momentum—he points to Connected Solutions in the Northeast as a model: multi-year, bankable revenue streams that cascade into installer and customer adoption.

Batteries are the workhorses… but HVAC is the load

Roberts presses the common suspicion: aren’t batteries doing most of the real work? Frader-Thompson agrees batteries are the highest-performing resource—fast, precise, comfort-neutral—but pushes back: HVAC is the biggest load in most buildings, and HVAC/water heating can act like “thermal batteries.” You want batteries, EVs, and load control together.

In the wrap-up, both agree we are entering an “all of a sudden” phase. Frader-Thompson says EnergyHub is approaching 4 GW, which is already enormous—“two nuclear plants”—but the ambition is 100 GW by 2035, a scale comparable to major grid regions. At that point, VPP participation starts to look less like a special program and more like a default feature of modern utility operations.

The forward-looking punchline is about hyperscalers and data centers: they need capacity fast, communities fear the load impact, and there’s a mutually beneficial trade available. Frader-Thompson says EnergyHub is already in conversations where large loads help fund distributed storage and VPP expansion—turning the data center from “the Grinch stealing power” into “Santa Claus delivering batteries.”

Bottom line

This episode argues that VPPs are transitioning from emergency demand response to dispatchable grid infrastructure, but the industry needs shared definitions of maturity, better telemetry, better integration into utility workflows, and regulatory frameworks that reward stacked value—especially at the distribution edge. The endpoint isn’t just a VPP that looks like a power plant; it’s a grid-adapted resource that can do things conventional generation can’t—faster deployment, finer locational control, and multi-objective optimization across customers and the grid.

Click here for Volts Website

All Energy Has A Purpose And We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.