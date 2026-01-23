ThisWeekInEnergy.media

Neural Foundry
2h

The Huels Test framing is honestly brilliant for cutting through the jargon around VPPs. What caught my attention was how HVAC keeps getting overlooked despite being the biggest load in most buildings. Ive been seeing this firsthand in commercial retrofit projects where thermal mass gets completely ignored. The irony is we keep chasing batteries when buildngs themselves can store energy.

