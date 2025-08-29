This is part two in a four-part series. Click here for part one - Seeds of Control: Agriculture and the Loss of the Family Farm

On a cold morning in southern West Virginia, the low rumble of a coal conveyor belt fades into silence. For decades, the mine fed a nearby power plant that provided jobs, tax revenue, and the hum of economic life. Now the plant is shuttered, the belts are idle, and the town’s diners and hardware stores are emptier than they used to be.

Coal communities across Appalachia, Wyoming, and the Midwest share this story. The industry once defined American energy, powered industrial growth, and provided some of the highest-paying blue-collar jobs. But today coal is in managed decline—a transition not entirely driven by markets, but by a tangle of government regulation, technology subsidies, and policy-directed energy strategies.

Coal’s trajectory is not just about falling demand or natural gas competition. It is a blueprint of how government involvement reshapes an industry: intervention, consolidation, and finally, takeover by corporate–government alliances.

The Rise and Reign of King Coal

For much of the 20th century, coal was America’s backbone. It fueled steel, railroads, and electricity. Employment peaked in the 1920s, with hundreds of thousands working underground and in power plants. Coal towns flourished with company stores, union halls, and middle-class wages.

This was, in many ways, a free-market system. Mines opened and closed based on demand, entrepreneurs took risks in new seams, and utilities competed for generation. But the seeds of intervention were planted early: the 1930s saw federal mine safety rules, wage regulations, and the creation of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which tied coal to state-backed power production.

By the late 20th century, coal had moved from entrepreneurial wildcatters to heavily regulated utilities and large corporations.

The Regulatory Wave: Clean Air Act to MATS

The most decisive government interventions came through environmental regulation. The Clean Air Act of 1970 and its amendments targeted sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulates. While framed as public health measures, they also created barriers: retrofitting scrubbers and emissions controls required huge capital. Large utilities could adapt; small independent plants often closed.

The Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule of 2012 was another major blow. Plants that couldn’t afford compliance shut down rather than retrofit. For coal companies, the writing was on the wall: the government wasn’t banning coal outright, but regulating it out of competitiveness.

From Regulation to Subsidized Transition

Ironically, even as regulation pushed coal into decline, new subsidies emerged—this time not to expand coal, but to manage its exit.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): Billions in DOE grants went to “clean coal” projects such as FutureGen in Illinois, which promised carbon-free coal power. Most collapsed after consuming taxpayer dollars, yet the funds flowed primarily to engineering firms and utilities, not miners.

CarbonSAFE and CCS pilots: Current DOE programs still direct money into capture technology, effectively subsidizing experiments that rarely scale commercially.

Community transition funds: As plants close, federal and state programs send money to retrain miners, build tech hubs, or repurpose coal towns. Again, the dollars bypass workers directly and flow into universities, nonprofits, and consultants.

Coal, once a profit-driven market, is now a subsidized experiment in how to manage industrial decline.

Employment Collapse and the Rise of “Just Transition”

Coal employment has plummeted. In 1923, more than 860,000 people worked in U.S. coal mines. By 2025, fewer than 40,000 remain. Productivity gains explain part of the decline, but so does the regulatory chokehold that forced smaller mines and marginal plants to close.

Enter the concept of the “just transition.” Billions of dollars are now allocated to retraining miners into solar technicians, coding specialists, or logistics workers. While marketed as compassionate, the programs are another layer of top-down industrial planning: bureaucrats and nonprofits decide what skills miners “should” have, often without considering if jobs actually exist in those fields.

The free market—where workers would move naturally toward new opportunities—has been replaced by centrally funded retraining schemes.

The Corporate Utility Advantage

Coal’s decline has not harmed everyone equally. Large investor-owned utilities have adapted by securing subsidies for new generation sources. When a coal plant retires, replacement projects—wind, solar, natural gas, or nuclear—often receive production tax credits, investment tax credits, or DOE loan guarantees.

In effect, utilities replace regulated coal with subsidized renewables, maintaining corporate margins while communities lose jobs. Smaller independent generators, by contrast, are unable to pivot because they lack access to the same capital and subsidy structures.

Technology Subsidies in Coal: The New Control Layer

Coal is no longer subsidized to grow—but it is heavily subsidized in the name of technology demonstration.

Digital monitoring and predictive maintenance: Grants fund IoT sensors, AI modeling, and CEMS (Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems). Utilities benefit, but small operators can’t absorb the tech or win the grants.

Research partnerships: DOE collaborates with universities and corporate labs on carbon utilization projects (turning CO₂ into building materials or fuels). These partnerships create intellectual property and market footholds for corporates—not for the communities who mined the coal.

Transition tech hubs: Appalachia and Wyoming host “innovation hubs” that receive federal and nonprofit grants for workforce and infrastructure projects. Decision-making is concentrated among advisory boards and appointed committees, not miners or towns.

The marketplace for coal technology is curated before any plant adopts it, with government–corporate alliances choosing winners.

Just as in agriculture with precision ag, the free market has been pre-empted by planning.

Bottom line, if you are not in the Public Private Partnership ecosystem, you are paying for it. All the appointed six-and-seven-figure salaries involved in their circle of subsidies. It’s an expensive cycle of control and manipulation on the very people funding it.

Financialization and Takeovers

As coal declined, banks and private equity stepped in. Some bought distressed coal assets at pennies on the dollar, betting on export markets. Others financed plant conversions or leveraged federal transition dollars.

In this way, coal mirrored agriculture: when government policy reshapes a market, financial players swoop in to arbitrage the rules. The free-market entrepreneur—once a central figure in coal country—becomes irrelevant.

Then there is the entire predatory aspect of creating the system that manipulates power and weakness in the market. While strangling honest companies with Public Private Partnerships and regulations, put them out of business or buy them for pennies on the dollar again. It’s quite abusive actually because the people in power know exactly what they are doing and it’s just a game of profit to them.

Case Study: The Kemper Plant Disaster

Nothing illustrates the distortion better than the Kemper “clean coal” plant in Mississippi. Backed by billions in DOE funding and state guarantees, it was supposed to gasify coal and capture carbon. Instead, it collapsed under cost overruns, scandals, and technical failures. After consuming $7.5 billion, the project was abandoned.

The lesson wasn’t that coal was unworkable, but that government-directed mega-projects often serve corporate contractors and financial engineers more than workers or ratepayers. The market never chose Kemper—the government did. And the taxpayers paid.

From Energy Source to Political Symbol

Coal is now less an energy source and more a political talking point. Politicians promise to “bring back coal,” while others promise to bury it forever. In reality, the industry operates in a narrow band of government-managed decline: subsidies keep some plants open, while regulations ensure most will close. Neither path reflects free-market demand.

Coal’s New Lifeline: Corn CO₂ Waste and Carbon Management

Perhaps the most ironic twist in coal’s decline is that its survival now depends on corn waste. To keep coal plants running in the era of carbon penalties, the industry has turned to the carbon management ecosystem—an industry that didn’t exist two decades ago but now attracts billions in subsidies and mandates.

At the center of this ecosystem is the ethanol industry, which produces concentrated streams of carbon dioxide during fermentation. Unlike the diffuse emissions from a coal stack, this CO₂ is relatively pure and easy to capture. It has become the feedstock for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects designed to give coal plants a “cleaner” profile. In other words, coal is borrowing agriculture’s waste to try to extend its own lifespan.

This marriage of ethanol CO₂ and coal energy is not a free-market innovation—it is a government-orchestrated linkage. The ethanol industry is propped up by the Renewable Fuel Standard and crop insurance subsidies, while coal is held afloat by transition subsidies and carbon capture grants. To “enhance” coal and keep its power plants in play, the ethanol mandate must be juiced even further, ensuring that the flow of fermenter CO₂ never slows.

The result is the construction of an entire carbon management industry—pipelines, hubs, sequestration wells, and federal tax credit regimes like 45Q—all designed not primarily to meet consumer demand, but to create the appearance that coal can coexist with climate goals. Corn ethanol becomes the enabler, coal the dependent partner, and carbon management the expensive intermediary.

A System of Dependencies, Not Markets

This system doesn’t reflect a free market of energy choices. Instead, it’s a circle of dependencies:

Farmers plant corn because Washington mandates ethanol.

Ethanol plants produce CO₂ streams, subsidized by taxpayers.

That CO₂ is shipped and injected to create credits for coal plants.

Coal plants use those credits to justify their survival under regulatory pressure.

At each step, government subsidies, grants, or mandates underpin the transaction. No piece of this chain stands on its own. Coal cannot claim a market comeback unless corn is juiced, ethanol is protected, and carbon management infrastructure is publicly funded.

In effect, coal’s supposed “enhancement” has transformed into a parasitic dependence on agriculture and carbon policy, with both industries bound together in a government-managed ecosystem.

Conclusion: Coal’s Cautionary Tale

Coal’s story is not simply one of markets shifting toward cheaper natural gas or renewables. It is a case study in how government intervention transforms an industry:

Regulations create compliance costs only the largest can bear.

Subsidies flow into technology pilots and transition funds that benefit corporates and nonprofits more than workers.

Small operators vanish, replaced by utility giants and financial engineers.

Communities are left with fewer jobs, fewer companies, and less agency.

What happened to coal is not unique. It is the same cycle we saw in agriculture, and the same one emerging in oil and gas. The free market doesn’t collapse in a blaze; it erodes through slow substitution of government direction for competitive pricing.

Coal, once king, has been dethroned—not by the market alone, but by a carefully managed system of rules, subsidies, and corporate capture. And in that dethronement lies a warning: the same forces are lining up over oil and gas, promising not a free market, but a future dictated by government–corporate planning.

Part One:

Next Installment: Part III - Cracking the Code—or Writing It in Oil and Gas

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

