Kinder Morgan Acquires Assets in Texas from Avad Energy, Could Involve Carbon
The acquisition also brings Kinder Morgan 11,600 acres with the potential to scale up oil production through enhanced oil recovery techniques, which could involve carbon dioxide (CO₂) injection.
Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan has acquired oil and gas assets in West Texas for approximately $100m, reported Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.
The transaction with Avad Energy Partners encompasses around 265 wells within a mature segment of the US’ most extensive oilfield, according to Avad’s marketing materials and and people close to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.