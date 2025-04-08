A pipeline marker shows where the Keystone Pipeline is buried near Walhalla, North Dakota. The pipeline, now operated by South Bow, leaked on Tuesday at a site in Barnes County, North Dakota. (Amy Dalrymple/North Dakota Monitor)

The operator of the Keystone Pipeline that carries oil from Canada into the U.S. has shut the pipeline down after a leak in North Dakota.

South Bow shut down the pipeline at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday after a drop in pressure. The spill was about three miles north of Fort Ransom State Park or six miles south of Kathryn in Barnes County.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said it does not yet know how much oil was spilled but that the oil is contained to a farm field south of a pipeline pump station.

Bill Suess with the Division of Water Quality for DEQ said it was not clear how many acres of the field were contaminated.

Suess said the pipeline was shut down within minutes of the pressure dropping.

He said it was unknown how long the pipeline would be shut down.

The pipeline is 30 inches in diameter in that area, Suess said, but did not know how deep it was buried.

The pipeline takes oil from Alberta, east to Manitoba and the south through the Midwest to the Gulf Coast.

Suess said the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration would be on site Wednesday to investigate. The Department of Environmental Quality will oversee cleanup efforts.

Deputy editor Jeff Beach is based in the Fargo area. Interest areas include agriculture, renewable energy and rural issues. You can reach him at jbeach@northdakotamonitor.com.

North Dakota Monitor is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

