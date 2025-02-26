Kentucky Senate Passes Bill Creating Nuclear Energy Grant Program
“I want to make it clear this is not just nuclear reactors within the commonwealth. It’s the entire ecosystem,” Carroll said.
The GOP-controlled Kentucky Senate unanimously passed a bill Friday that would create a grant program to support nuclear energy development in the state, building off the establishment last year of a research authority dedicated to studying and supporting nuclear energy.
Senate Bill 179, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, would allow the Kentuck…
