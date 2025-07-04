In the spirit of gratitude, Kansas Strong is rolling out the red carpet for the men and women who help keep the nation’s energy heartbeat strong. On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Kansas Strong is hosting the Oilfield Worker Appreciation Celebration at the Clarion Inn in Garden City, Kansas—a free, heartfelt tribute to the people behind the pipelines, rigs, pumps, and offices that drive the oil and gas industry.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., field hands, engineers, pumpers, welders, geologists, roustabouts, truck drivers, administrative staff, and every hardworking person across the oil patch are invited to eat, drink, and be appreciated for all they do.

Why It Matters

While oilfield work often means long hours, unpredictable weather, and hard labor far from the public eye, the impact of this workforce is anything but invisible. Kansas Strong—an advocacy group committed to oil and natural gas education—recognizes this and is taking the time to say thank you, face to face.

“This event is more than just free food and giveaways,” said Warren Martin of Kansas Strong. “It’s about honoring a profession that rarely asks for credit but always shows up to get the job done. Whether you’re in the field or in the office, if you help keep this industry moving, we want to celebrate you.”

What to Expect

The event is completely free to all oilfield workers and one guest. And it’s not just a quick handshake and a paper plate dinner—this is a full-on celebration.

Highlights include:

GREAT FOOD – A hearty meal to match a hearty day’s work

FREE DRINKS – Cheers to the folks who make fuel flow

TONS OF RAFFLE ITEMS – Prizes, gear, and more to say thanks

CAMARADERIE – A chance to meet others in the industry, share stories, and relax

Whether you’ve been driving a water truck for 20 years or just started in dispatch, this night is built for you.

Raffle Items to Look Forward To

While the full list of raffle items hasn’t been revealed, past events have included top-shelf coolers, oilfield gear, outdoor equipment, tech gadgets, and gift cards. This year promises to bring another round of prizes that are both useful and exciting for anyone who lives the oilfield life.

RSVP Required

Although the event is free, RSVPs are required to ensure there’s enough food, drinks, and raffle tickets to go around. And Kansas Strong is urging supervisors, managers, and team leads to share this invitation with everyone on their crews.

RSVP Today to lock in your spot and make sure you don’t miss a well-earned night of celebration.

Event Details Recap

📅 Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

🕠 Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

📍 Location: Clarion Inn, 1911 E. Kansas Ave., Garden City, KS 67846

🎟️ Admission: FREE (for all oilfield workers + one guest)

🔗 RSVP: Required to attend – link or contact info typically provided by Kansas Strong

🙏 Sponsors & Raffle Items - Interested in donating or sponsoring? Contact Martin for more information at warren(at)kansasstrong(dot)com

A Community That Keeps America Running

In today’s world of fast-paced headlines and shifting political winds, it’s easy to forget the people who put boots on the ground and keep the lights on. Events like this Oilfield Worker Appreciation Celebration remind us of one key truth: America moves because of the energy and effort of its workers.

So whether you’re driving down lease roads at dawn or managing drilling logistics from your desk, Kansas Strong wants you to know your work matters—and it’s time to celebrate it.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night,” Martin said. “RSVP now, bring your plus-one, and get ready for an evening that’s all about YOU.”

For more information or to RSVP, visit KansasStrong.com or contact the event team directly. Martin can be emailed at warren(at)kansasstrong(dot)com.

