Jennifer Valadez nears Carbon Sequestration Thesis Finish Line
Frontier Fellows Program propels student's research, paving the way for sustainable solutions to carbon emissions.
Jennifer Valadez (Crown ’24, environmental science) was always inspired to pursue a senior thesis at UC Santa Cruz. Now, in her final two quarters, Valadez is nearing the finish line on her research to better the Earth’s atmosphere.
Valadez’s research focuses on carbon sequestration and soil carbon stocks in California coastal prairie as a sustainable so…
