As equipment hire firms and rental fleet operators prepare for the Executive Hire Show (11–12 February 2026), JCB is placing a strategic spotlight on zero-emission readiness with a curated line-up of compact machines and power solutions that bridge traditional performance expectations with emerging sustainability demands.

This year’s JCB stand underscores the company’s broader “Road to Zero” commitment, leveraging both incremental and transformational technologies to help rental partners navigate tightening emissions policies and customer demand for lower-impact equipment.

Hydrogen Power: Practical Zero-Emission Power Generation

The centerpiece of JCB’s exhibit is the G60RS H hydrogen-powered generator — a 100 kW class unit that pairs with JCB’s three-phase Powerpack to form a deployable on-site microgrid solution targeted at contractors, large-site rental fleets, and temporary power applications.

Unlike many hydrogen concepts still in development, the G60RS H uses a hydrogen combustion engine designed and built in the UK — a significant departure from fuel-cell-only approaches — enabling operators to leverage a familiar powertrain architecture while achieving zero emissions at the point of use.

Key advantages for the rental and hire channel include:

Operational Familiarity: Installation, maintenance, servicing, and operator interaction mirror those of conventional diesel generators, reducing training friction for rental technicians and end users.

Microgrid Enablement: When mated with the Powerpack, the hydrogen genset functions as a high-efficiency battery charger, running primarily to meet peak loads or recharge battery banks — a model that can cut operational hours and improve fuel utilisation.

Emission Reductions Without Compromise: The system delivers comparable output and reliability to diesel counterparts, addressing a key buyer concern in transitioning to cleaner alternatives.

For rental businesses, the G60RS H expands the offering beyond conventional diesel power, providing a differentiator for customers seeking compliance with environmental procurement requirements.

Electric and Clean Diesel Add Depth to Rental Line-Up

JCB is also showcasing a selection of electrified and clean diesel machines attuned to the needs of hire yards and site operators seeking immediate emissions benefits without sacrificing utility. Featured machines include:

8008E Electric Micro-Excavator – A compact, zero-tail swing unit ideal for urban projects and rental applications where noise and emissions restrictions are a priority.

S1932E Electric Scissor Lift – An electric-powered access platform engineered for indoor and city centre tasks requiring zero local emissions.

HTD5-E Electric Dumpster and 18Z-1 Mini Excavator/1T-2 Dumper – Versatile additions that align with both traditional and transition fleet strategies.

These products provide rental partners with a portfolio approach to emissions management — allowing configuration of fleet assets that range from entry-level electric units to hybrid hydrogen power systems, depending on customer use cases and site constraints.

Strategic Relevance for the Hire Sector

The broader construction and rental market is increasingly influenced by ESG mandates, corporate sustainability goals, and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon intensity across projects. JCB’s Executive Hire Show presence reflects an industry inflection point where equipment availability must align with both operational expectations and environmental imperatives.

For rental businesses, key considerations include:

Asset Utilisation & ROI: Zero-emission machines must deliver competitive uptime and support predictable lifecycle costs. JCB’s hydrogen and electric offerings aim to match diesel performance while enabling rental companies to tap new business segments.

Serviceability & Dealer Support: Transitioning to alternative fuels requires robust service networks. JCB’s strategy emphasises familiarity in service touchpoints — reducing barriers to aftermarket readiness.

Customer Demand: End users in urban infrastructure, events, municipal work, and sustainability-focused builds are increasingly specifying low or zero-emission equipment, reinforcing the commercial case for diversified fleet investments.

Looking Ahead

JCB’s presence at the Executive Hire Show underscores the company’s role in supporting the hire industry’s evolution toward cleaner, more flexible power and machine solutions. By pairing innovative hydrogen systems with practical electrification and clean diesel options, JCB is helping rental partners balance market demand with performance and profitability.

As regulatory landscapes evolve and customer preferences shift, the ability to offer certified zero-emission alternatives alongside traditional assets will be a defining factor in rental fleet competitiveness — a trend JCB is addressing proactively through product development and strategic portfolio expansion.

All Energy Has A Purpose And We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.