The Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance (TXGEA) has hired Jade Gillespie as the organization's Executive Director effective January 2, 2025. A United States Air Force veteran, Jade Gillespie has dedicated her career to conservative public policy and clean energy advocacy.



Gillespie said, "I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for Texas' energy future. Geothermal energy represents an exciting new frontier for our state and TXGEA is uniquely positioned to drive innovation, economic growth, and sustainable energy leadership as the voice of the geothermal industry in Texas."



As Executive Director, Gillespie will focus on broadening the organization's membership base, expanding public awareness, and strengthening policy support for geothermal energy across Texas, emphasizing its potential as a baseload, reliable, dispatchable, and scalable energy source.

Barry Smitherman, Chairman of TxGEA, said, "with a distinguished background in public service, energy innovation, and public policy advocacy, Jade Gillespie brings a wealth of experience to guide TXGEA in advancing Texas' leadership in the emerging geothermal energy sector."

Jade is a recent graduate of the Veterans Advanced Energy Project National Fellowship Program. Most recently, Jade served as Director of Programs for Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation (CTEI) and prior to that position, she served as a Field Representative for the Texas Land & Liberty Coalition (TXLLC). throughout the Lone Star State, fostering collaboration between stakeholders and policymakers.



She also has experience in the Texas House of Representatives and the U.S. Congress, working closely with lawmakers to craft policies promoting energy innovation, preserving private property rights and advocating for free-market principles.



TXGEA aims to position geothermal energy as a cornerstone of Texas' energy portfolio through strategic partnerships, industry engagement, and public policy advocacy. More info can be found at www.txgea.org.

