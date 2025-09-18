At the Stockdale farm in Iowa Falls, landowner Kathy Stockdale said she wasn’t surprised Summit Carbon Solutions moved to amend its permit to build a carbon capture pipeline through Iowa, but she questioned the timing as a key legal fight nears.

“My initial thought was, ‘Why are they doing this now, when we are going to court Oct. 10?’” Stockdale said.

The Oct. 10 court date stems from a lawsuit challenging the legality of the Iowa Utilities Commission’s pro-CO2 ruling last year.

Stockdale said the new amendment, filed Monday to change the pipeline’s size and route, won’t ease opposition.

She called the request premature.

“They just want to get the permits in Iowa,” Stockdale said. “But we have no idea where they want to take it, because they can’t get through South Dakota.”

Summit began pitching the pipeline in January 2022, and the Iowa Utilities Commission approved it in June 2024, but South Dakota officials later denied a permit and banned the use of eminent domain to acquire land.

Stockdale spoke as the Iowa Sierra Club convened a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon to dissect the proposed changes.

“They’ve increased the section of pipe that goes through Woodbury County,” said Jessica Mazour, Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Saying the new filing raises fresh concerns for landowners and communities along the revised path.

Pipeline opponents on the call contended the amendment resets the project.

“It may sound like an amendment, but quite honestly, it’s kind of a whole rewrite,” said Peg Rasmussen, Montgomery County landowner.

Summit Carbon Solutions declined an on-camera interview; a spokesperson said the amendment speaks for itself.

